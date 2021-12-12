Festive Season at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan is presenting various special festive promotions.

This year features a dedicated Festive Gift Shop called Ritzy Gift Shop which displays The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan’s many festive goodies, gifts, and hampers.

Christmas and New Year’s Eve at Asia Restaurant

Asia Restaurant is ready to serve all its guests with a joyous ambience, featuring various live stations such as roast beef, salmon coulibiac, roast chicken BBQ, and many more.

The Christmas Eve Dinner on 24th December and the Christmas Brunch as well as Christmas Dinner on 25th December are respectively offered at Rp688,000 nett per person, inclusive of free-flow iced tea and infused water.

Moreover, New Year’s Eve Dining at Asia Restaurant features a wide array of dishes for every guest who wishes to have a memorable dinner to close off 2021 with the biggest live station selections presented by The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan’s culinary team. New Year’s Eve dinner on 31st December is offered at Rp888,000 nett inclusive of free-flow iced tea, infused water, and sparkling wine. As for New Year’s Day Brunch on 1st January 2022, it’s for Rp488,000 nett including infused water for two.

Christmas and New Year’s Eve at Lobo Italian Bistro

Lobo Italian Bistro presents a four-course Set Menu during Christmas Eve and Christmas Dinner on 24-25th December offered at Rp588,000++ per person, which includes classic beef carpaccio, tomato lemongrass soup, and pan-seared Atlantic salmon or chicken strudel with root vegetables.

While on New Year’s Eve, Lobo Italian Bistro is presenting a five-course Set Menu on 31st December 2021 priced at Rp988,000 nett, inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine.

Festive Room Promotions

For any check-ins during Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a five-star staycation experience in the famously spacious Grand Room, while enjoying an optional Christmas Eve Dinner or Christmas Day Brunch or Dinner at Asia Restaurant starting from Rp3 million++.

While for check-ins during New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, guests can enjoy an optional New Year’s Eve Dinner or New Year’s Day Brunch at Asia Restaurant starting from Rp3,3500,000++.

Alternatively, guests can opt for the Festive Hoteliday promotion which is bookable until 6th January 2022, with a stay period from 23rd November 2021 to 9th January 2021 – 30 percent off from the Best Available Rate breakfast for two. Not forgetting all the little guests, various Ritz Kids activities are prepared.

Festive Hampers

The Culinary team of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan has elegantly packed five signature hampers to welcome the gift-giving tradition:

The Grand Chapel – Rp2 million (Chapel Hamper Box, Biberli Cookies, Cheese Button Cookies, Cinnamon Star Cookies, Linzer Cookies, Rose Jam with Box, Almond Cookies, Chocolate Truffles in Santa Shoe, Stolen, Chocolate Grissini, Fruit Cake, Santa Face, Gingerbread Cookies, Candy Sticks and White Wine).

– Rp2 million (Chapel Hamper Box, Biberli Cookies, Cheese Button Cookies, Cinnamon Star Cookies, Linzer Cookies, Rose Jam with Box, Almond Cookies, Chocolate Truffles in Santa Shoe, Stolen, Chocolate Grissini, Fruit Cake, Santa Face, Gingerbread Cookies, Candy Sticks and White Wine). The White Car – Rp1,800,000+ (Car Hamper Box, Biberli Cookies, Cheese Button Cookies, Cinnamon Star Cookies, Linzer Cookies, Rose Jam with Box, Chocolate Truffles in Santa Shoe, Stolen, Chocolate Krispies, Fruit Cake, Candy Sticks, and Santa Faces).

– Rp1,800,000+ (Car Hamper Box, Biberli Cookies, Cheese Button Cookies, Cinnamon Star Cookies, Linzer Cookies, Rose Jam with Box, Chocolate Truffles in Santa Shoe, Stolen, Chocolate Krispies, Fruit Cake, Candy Sticks, and Santa Faces). Double White Parcel – Rp1,550,000+ (Two-tier White Hamper Box, Biberli Cookies, Cheese Button Cookies, Cinnamon Star Cookies, Linzer Cookies, Rose Jam with Box, Almond Cookies, Chocolate Grissini, Fruit Cake, Gingerbread House and Stolen).

– Rp1,550,000+ (Two-tier White Hamper Box, Biberli Cookies, Cheese Button Cookies, Cinnamon Star Cookies, Linzer Cookies, Rose Jam with Box, Almond Cookies, Chocolate Grissini, Fruit Cake, Gingerbread House and Stolen). Single White Parcel – Rp1,110,000+ (Single White Hamper, Biberli Cookies, Cheese Button Cookies, Rose Jam with Box, Chocolate Grissini, Gingerbread House, Stolen and Santa Faces).

– Rp1,110,000+ (Single White Hamper, Biberli Cookies, Cheese Button Cookies, Rose Jam with Box, Chocolate Grissini, Gingerbread House, Stolen and Santa Faces). Red Parcell – Rp800,000+ (Long Red Box, Biberli Cookies, Brunsli Cookies and Chocolate Chip Cookies).

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan provides signature Christmas cakes specially curated by Executive Pastry Chef Hendri Darmawan, such as:

Panettones

• 500gr at Rp525,000+ per bread

• 750gr at Rp625,000+ per bread

Christmas Cakes

• Spiced Banana Village

• Vertical Blackforest Log

• Raspberry Meets the Rose Rp800,000+ per cake

Festive Gourmet Gifts

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan‘s culinary team has thoughtfully prepared five lavish gourmet gifts so that their most loyal patrons can still experience the signature Ritz-Carlton festivities wherever they might be.

Below is the Festive Gourmet menu by Executive Chef Rudolph Blattler:

Festive Gourmet One for Rp475,000+ per box

• Slow Roasted Organic Duck Breast

• Mix Berry and Goose Liver Sauce

• Organic Chestnut

• Braised Red Cabbage Raisin

• Prawn Salad with Fresh Pear

• Christmas Fruit Cake

• Hot Cross Bun

• Soft Rolls

• Glühwein

Festive Gourmet Two for Rp500,000+ per box

• Garlic and Herbs Marinated Jumbo Tiger Prawn

• Jack’s Creek Wagyu Sirloin

• Cottage Beef Pie

• Brussel Sprout Garlic Butter

• Bell Pepper Salad with Provincial Feta Cheese

• Christmas Pudding

• Hot Cross Bun

• Soft Rolls

• Glühwein

Festive Gourmet Three for Rp520,000+ per box

• Duet of Wagyu Rib Eye MB9+ & Tiger Shrimp Satay

• Fresh Asparagus Béarnaise Sauce

• Truffle Shepherd’s Pie with Aged Cheddar Cheese

• Steamed Broccoli Garlic Butter

• Mix Vegetable Crab Patties

• Spicy Fried Corn Stick

• Christmas Fruit Cake

• Hot Cross Bun

• Soft Rolls

• Glühwein

Festive Gourmet Four for Rp580,000+ per box

• Two pieces of Grilled Wagyu Tenderloin MB9+

• Pan Seared Goose Liver with Himalayan Salt

• Freshly Harvested Asparagus with Garlic Butter

• Herbs Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Dijon Mustard

• Mashed Potato

• Highland Green Leaves Truffle Vinaigrette

• Christmas Yue Log

• Hot Cross Bun

• Soft Rolls

• Glühwein

Festive Gourmet Five for Rp625,000+ per box

• Canadian Grilled Lobster Tail Herbs & Garlic Butter

• Sea Cucumber with Oyster Sauce

• Braised Abalone Superior Sauce

• Pan Seared Tasmanian Salmon with Caviar

• Touch Down Scallop Honey Lime Dressing

• Jasmine Steam Rice

• Christmas Fruit Cake

• Hot Cross Bun

• Soft Rolls

• Glühwein

In this season of giving, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan is selling a Festive Doll for Rp250,000 nett per doll where proceeds from sales will go to Yayasan Bakti Luhur.

Please call the Festive Desk at 021-2551 8363, WhatsApp at 0811-1683-926 or visit the website for more details and to make your booking(s).