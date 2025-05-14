Grand Hyatt Bali Presents an Exclusive Bar Takeover with Origin Bar and Nikka Whisky

An unforgettable evening of craft cocktails, Japanese precision, and Balinese elegance as Origin Bar’s Aki Nakata takes over Grand Hyatt Bali for a one-night-only event.

Grand Hyatt Bali, the island’s premier luxury beachfront resort, proudly presents a one-of-a-kind bar takeover experience in collaboration with Singapore’s esteemed Origin Bar, ranked #32 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Partnering with the iconic Nikka Whisky, a legendary Japanese whisky house, the event will shine a spotlight on celebrated bartender Aki Nakata, a rising star from Origin Bar and winner of the Southeast Asia leg of the Nikka Perfect Serve 2024.

The Grand Hyatt Bali Bar Takeover is a much-anticipated monthly event held at Salsa Bar — an inviting rooftop venue where music mingles with the ocean breeze to create a truly magical atmosphere. Perched above Salsa Verde Restaurant, Salsa Bar welcomes discerning travellers and locals alike to experience the artistry of mixology, savour expertly crafted cocktails, take in sweeping ocean views, and unwind over tapas amidst the soothing caress of tropical sea air. Among the talented team behind the bar is Krisna, a finalist in several prestigious competitions, including the Top 10 Grand Final Agave All The Way Bali 2024, Top 16 Semi-Final Campari Red Hand Indonesia 2024, and Top 8 Grand Final World Class Indonesia 2025.

In collaboration with Origin Bar — celebrated among Asia’s 50 Best Bars — guests are invited to ‘celebrate the art of the journey’ with creative, sustainable cocktails served in a luxurious, train-inspired setting. Featuring over 600 spirits, including 150 varieties of rum, its ever-evolving menu offers playful, inventive creations. Patrons are treated to an immersive, theatrical experience where artistry, flavour, and storytelling are blended into every glass.

Nikka Whisky, celebrating an impressive 90-year legacy, was founded by Masataka Taketsuru, a visionary who mastered the art of whisky-making in Scotland. Bringing this expertise back to Japan, he combined traditional Scottish techniques with Japanese precision and craftsmanship, laying the foundation for one of the world’s most respected whisky brands.

This extraordinary collaboration brings the artistry of Singapore’s dynamic cocktail scene to Bali, blending technical precision, improvisational flair, and the soulful hospitality of the Japanese omakase spirit. Aki Nakata’s signature style — refined, intuitive, and bold — promises an unforgettable evening for both seasoned cocktail connoisseurs and casual sippers alike.

Breaking with tradition, this edition of the Bar Takeover will move from the elevated ocean views of Salsa Bar to the lush, tropical serenity of Villa Beratan Garden, just steps from the beach. Set amongst swaying palms, the new venue promises an intimate yet elegant atmosphere for this one-night-only affair.

Event Highlights:

Masterclass (By Invitation Only)

Monday, 19th of May 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

A rare opportunity for guests to enjoy an exclusive, hands-on session, crafting their unique cocktails under Aki Nakata’s expert guidance.

Monday, 19th of May 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM A rare opportunity for guests to enjoy an exclusive, hands-on session, crafting their unique cocktails under Aki Nakata’s expert guidance. Bar Takeover & Cocktail Hours

Monday, 19th May 2025, from 5:00 PM onwards

Savour a curated menu of signature cocktails by Aki Nakata, showcasing the complex, nuanced flavours of Nikka Whisky, all set against the enchanting garden backdrop of Villa Beratan.

Join Grand Hyatt Bali for an evening where Japanese craftsmanship, Singaporean creativity, and Balinese beauty come together to celebrate flavour, elegance, and artistry.

For more information, visit grandhyattbali.com or connect with us via WhatsApp at +62 855-3903-658.