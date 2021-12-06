All-In-One Dining Experience at Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta

Starting December 2021, several speciality restaurants at Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta begin to open their doors every day while still prioritising health protocols.

Eating at the All You Can Eat (AYCE) restaurants can be the best choice to spend a special moment at the end of the year.

One of the best Japanese restaurants in the city, Edogin, will resume operations every day for lunch and dinner starting 17th December 2021. Under one roof, Edogin offers its diners sushi, sashimi, tempura, ramen, teppanyaki, teriyaki, shabu-shabu, and more – all in one buffet.

Edogin is located on the ground floor of Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta embellished with modern black and white Japanese-style interiors. Edogin features several table seats, teppanyaki bar seating, and for those who may not know, there are five tatami rooms and two exclusive teppanyaki bar areas for diners to enjoy. The all-you-can-eat buffet at Edogin offers a variety of dishes that keeps bringing diners back again and again.

Visitors can see a live-cooking-station with chefs busy preparing customers’ teppanyaki orders from a buffet menu ranging from meat, seafood, vegetables, mushrooms, and more. Edogin also has an extensive menu of Japanese beers like Sapporo, and a line of traditional sake. The restaurant also offers a range of other cocktails, mocktails, juices, and drinks. Furthermore, the shabu-shabu menu in the ala carte or all-you-can-eat package is available at lunchtime on Saturdays and Sundays.

Situated on the Ground floor is also the award-winning Chinese Restaurant, Table 8. Table8 previously was only open on the weekends but has since resumed operations every day for lunch and dinner. Serving Cantonese and Sichuan dishes served in an all-you-can-eat buffet, Table8 is a must-try and if you are lucky, you may even witness the Kung Fu Tea Master pour you the famous Chinese tea in its full glory. Dimsums at Table8 has always been a hot favourite along with Pigeon Soup and a variety of noodle dishes.

Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta has many great offers available for you and your loved ones! Visit the website or call +62 21 574 7777 for more information.