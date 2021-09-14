The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan Welcomes Dining

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan re-opens its two restaurants, Lobo Italian Bistro and Asia Restaurant, starting Friday 10th September 2021.

The two restaurants have also implemented the new normal protocol to ensure that the health and safety of guests are maintained, in accordance with the PPKM level 3 regulations.

Asian Restaurant

Asia Restaurant re-opened on 10th September and will continue to be open for dinner on Fridays, dinner and lunch on Saturdays, and brunch on day Sundays with the presentation of a new concept from the mainstay menu dubbed Stellar Dishes, where guests can taste their favourite dishes such as Duck Burger, Coto Makassar, Wagyu Rump, Salmon en Croute, Nasi Keraton and Cendol Cake. All those dishes can be enjoyed for Rp468,000++ on Fridays and Saturdays and Rp488,000++ on Sundays.

Lobo Italian Bistro

Lobo restarts serving authentic Italian dishes with various promotions for Negroni drinks, starting from Rp350,000++ where guests can enjoy free-flow of four Negroni types such as Classic Negroni, Spiced Negroni, Coffee Negroni, and White Negroni. Not only that, but guests can also enjoy Aperitivo in Lobo starting from Rp250,000++ which consists of free-flow beer, red wine, and white wine. Lobo Italian Bistro is open daily from noon to 9pm.

Rantang Collection by Gourmet To Go

Launched to coincide with the Indonesian Independence Day on 17th August 2021, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan added its delivery service called Gourmet To Go with The Rantang Collection which consists of Padangnese, Javanese, Manadonese, Balinese, as well as Western foods. All local Gourmet Rantang variants are priced at Rp390,000+ for two people and Rp525,000+ for four people. Meanwhile, the West Rantang Gourmet variant is priced at Rp490,000 + for two people and Rp695,000+ for four people.

Please contact 021 2551 8322, email [email protected], or visit the website for further information and/or reservation.