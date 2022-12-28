% Arabica Jakarta Roastery Makes its Debut

% Arabica has debuted its fifth outlet and the first roastery in Indonesia this month, % Arabica Jakarta Roastery.

Situated on Jalan Taman Gunawarman Timur No. 6, in the heart of Jakarta’s prominent culinary district of Senopati – Gunawarman, this outlet was designed by Paris-based design firm Ciguë. The design concept is inspired by Dutch colonial architecture, industrial factory zenithal windows, traditional Javanese craftsmanship, and % Arabica’s precision around the craft of coffee making.

The building was designed around the Probat UG22 vintage coffee roaster, which’s the star feature. The ground floor, the passageways, and the mezzanine are all points of view offered to visitors during the activity of the roasting workshop. It also incorporates floor-to-ceiling windows to maximise natural light in the two-floor outlet. At the front, a long terrace opens out to the street and welcomes visitors.

The first % Arabica Roastery in Indonesia is outfitted with a Probat UG22 vintage roaster that can roast around 22 kilograms of coffee beans per batch and is overseen closely by % Arabica’s head barista to obtain the best results. The German-made machine is a coffee process pioneer, having been in existence since 1868. Probat has become the world market leader in machinery and systems for the coffee and food industry.

“The opening of % Arabica Jakarta Roastery is part of our commitment as a key player in the coffee industry in the country. The increased capacity the roastery brings will mean that we will be able to supply the growing market demand for % Arabica’s excellent coffee,” said Astrid Kusumadewi, General Manager of % Arabica Indonesia.

The % Arabica Jakarta Roastery also serves signature lattes and the crowd-favourite Coffee and Matcha % Soft Cream.

