The Langham, Jakarta Introduces Tom’s by Chef Tom Aikens

Scheduled to open in September 2021, Tom’s by renowned UK Chef Tom Aikens at The Langham Jakarta promises to be the new culinary destination in the city.

“Set to elevate dining experiences in Jakarta, Tom’s is spacious yet intimate, and will be one of the most fascinating gastronomic ventures and social gathering places when it opens,” said Gaylord Lamy, General Manager of The Langham, Jakarta.

Tom’s is a project close to the hearts of both The Langham, Jakarta and Tom Aikens. Growing up with his father who is a French wine merchant, Aikens spent significant amounts of time experiencing French cuisine and culture. He further refined his craft under the tutelage of Pierre Koffmann and Joel Robuchon, and was the youngest chef who achieved Two Michelin stars at 26 years old.

The style of cuisine at Tom’s is British and French-influenced and prepared simply, using the best seasonal quality produce. The Marrone open kitchen will showcase the lively process, the Himalayan salt-dry meat lockers will age the best quality beef; the wood-fired grill will layer complexity into any simple flavour; the épicerie like shelves will offer a wide variety of charcuterie and cheeses along with wide selections of wine.

At Tom’s, the produce is the hero.

We are celebrating flavours and harmonising taste and texture, working with the world’s best meat, imported or dry-aged to perfection in-house, along with poultry and seasonal seafood prepared and cooked ‘on the bone’, which is a superior method of cooking,” said Aikens.

Tom’s will also introduce European nostalgia to the Jakarta dining scene with a highly styled à la carte Gueridon service of meat carvings, burrata and various desserts. Champagnes and cocktails will also be presented and prepared for guests at the table.

The burrata trolley will be stocked with the finest from Pugliese, complete with fresh garnishes and accompaniments. On weekends, there will be roast beef that is carved at the table, thereby ensuring a personalised level of culinary service for the guests. Seasonal seafood towers made up of the freshest seafood sourced from sustainable fisheries are changed daily or weekly dependent on the availability of the freshest produce, which will also be a focal dish on the dining table.

Tom’s also features a mezzanine lounge that overlooks the restaurant with a circular steel stair connected to the cosy wooden cladding bar which specialises in the largest and most varied whiskey selections in Jakarta.

Located on the 62nd floor of the hotel, this European restaurant features Italian mosaic flooring by Sicis, Knoll chairs, leather upholstered benches, old-world chandeliers and floor to ceiling windows, showcasing spectacular views of Jakarta’s skyline from the Sudirman Central Business District.

Helmed by Executive Sous Chef Giles Langford, who was trained by Aikens, Langford initially studied agriculture and horticulture but revealed a passion for food and travel, mixed with a fondness of an organic kitchen and a love for modern-classical French cuisine and Italian gastronomy. He will also create a rooftop eco-garden at the hotel where the freshly grown herbs will be used solely at the restaurant.

