Prepare to embark on a journey of quiet reflection and blissful solitude as Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort invites you to experience the magic of Nyepi – Bali’s Day of Silence.

Nestled in the heart of Nusa Dua, this exquisite resort offers an idyllic retreat accompanied by exclusive accommodation packages. From March 11th to March 13th, 2024, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort welcomes guests with a special room rate starting from IDR 3,100,000 nett per night, with a minimum stay of a two-night package available at a special rate of IDR 6,200,000 nett. Inclusions for the Nyepi Package: daily breakfast, 1x lunch, and 1x dinner for 2 adults and 1 child below 12 years old (prepaid) during Nyepi day (March 12th, 2024).

Savor the ultimate gourmet collaboration of Kolaborasa featuring iconic delights from Ayam Betutu Gilimanuk, Babi Guling Karya Rebo, and WAHAHA Pork Ribs at Kwee Zeen. Priced at IDR 699,000++ per person for dinner or during lunch for IDR 399,000++ per person. For recreational activity, be sure to engage in the exclusive fitness session led by Eric Limans, Indonesia’s renowned professional dance choreographer, and co-founder of Paradigm Fitness.

Mark your calendar for the unmissable ‘Pengerupukan Ceremony’ on March 10th, where tradition comes to life as we present the spectacular ogoh-ogoh parade, moving from Kecak Ballroom to the Gamelan Ballroom.

Don’t miss the unveiling of Sofitel’s rendition of Paksi Raja, the majestic giant king bird that will leave you amazed. Indulge in the silence and serenity of Nyepi at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort, where every moment is crafted to create an unforgettable experience of peace and reflection.