Health Ministry Expands Vaccination Program for Foreigners

One of the government’s efforts to continue its efforts to suppress COVID-19 cases is by expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for foreigners.

This is stated in the Decree of the Health Minister of the Republic of Indonesia Number HK.01.07/MENKES/1368/2022 concerning the Implementation of COVID-19 vaccination for foreign citizens.

“It is one of our efforts to ensure that foreigners who live or stay temporarily and permanently get easy access to vaccinations, as well as to prevent possible transmission,” said Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammad Syahril in his statement on Tuesday 27th September 2022.

The implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination for foreigners is carried out through a vaccination program.

“Foreigners who register for vaccinations in Indonesia are required to have a Temporary Stay Permit Card (KITAS), a Permanent Stay Permit Card (KITAP), or a residence permit, and a passport number in accordance with the provisions of the legislation,” said Syahril.

The implementation of vaccinations for representatives of foreign countries and international non-profit organisations currently on duty in Indonesia is coordinated by the ministry that carries out government affairs in the foreign sector. Meanwhile, vaccination for other foreign nationals is carried out by registering through the information system for a COVID-19 vaccination and then get an e-ticket that can be obtained through the PeduliLindungi.id website.

This vaccination program starts this September at health service facilities or COVID-19 vaccination service posts that meet the requirements in accordance with the provisions of the legislation. The type of vaccine used is according to the vaccines that has obtained emergency use authorization or the issuance of a distribution permit number from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency.

“Registration for vaccination is done through the PeduliLindungi.id website to get a vaccination ticket. This vaccination applies to foreigners who have not received vaccinations at all in their country, foreigners who continue the next dose of vaccination, and to foreigners who want to get a booster,” said Syahril.