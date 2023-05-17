Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Indonesia Expat
Business/Property Featured News

IKN Projecting International Hospitals, Malls and More in 2024

by Indonesia Expat
Head of IKN Authority
Head of the IKN Authority, Bambang Susantono. Image Source: twitter.com/@setkabgoid

The Authority of the new Indonesian capital city, or IKN (Ibu Kota Negara), has revealed a number of public facilities that will be built in 2024, specifically those worked on by investors.

Facilities that will complement the basic infrastructure built through the state budget include international hospitals, schools, and shopping malls.

This was stated by the Head of the IKN Authority, Bambang Susantono, after a limited meeting regarding investment development in the IKN led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Monday 15th May 2023.

According to Susantono, in the next few months, his team will announce several infrastructure projects that are mature and being built by non-government and non-APBN business actors.

Infrastructure, public facilities, buildings, and so on, which are built through the state budget, will be equipped with various kinds of facilities for the benefit of the economy, society, and lifestyle.

“For example, there will be one place for a department store or mall, which will also be part of the ecosystem that we will form in the first phase in 2024 in the Central Government Core Area,” concluded Susantono.

Also Read New State Capital to be Called Nusantara

Related posts

Bandung Police Smash Motorcycle Theft Gang

Indonesia Expat

Indonesia to Host FIFA World Cup U-20 2021

Indonesia Expat

South Sumatra Implements Highest Fine for Unmasked Citizens

Indonesia Expat

Animals Crashing Cars in Safari Park Can be Claimed on Insurance

Indonesia Expat

Electric Scooter Users To Face Fines

Indonesia Expat

Javanese Experiences Betwixt Mountainous Vista – MesaStila Resort and Spa

Indonesia Expat