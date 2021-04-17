A Guide to the Top 8 Vegan Restaurants in Bali

Bali is a vibrant island found in the Asian country of Indonesia and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

The reason why Bali is so well-known and beloved is because of its lovely natural wonders, amazing surf beaches, incredible dive spots, buzzing nightlife and a host of wonderful restaurants.

Another reason why people from all parts of the globe are drawn to Bali is because of its laidback atmosphere and opportunities for health and wellness; the island is a mecca for those who want to de-stress and detoxify – from the spas and yoga retreats to its array of healthy, plant-based restaurants. In fact, Bali is up there with the likes of San Francisco and London when it comes to vegan-friendly dining options.

If you’re living a plant-based lifestyle, you’ve come to the right place; Bali has no shortage of vegan dining spots to choose from. There’s no need to worry about variety as the island has it all – from salads and plant-based pizza to vegan ice cream and smoothie bowls. Below are our top picks for the best vegan restaurants in Bali.

Located in the bustling Seminyak district, KYND Community is a plant-based restaurant that has quickly become a favorite among both locals and tourists. The spot is quite trendy and has a very hip vibe and is perfect for diners looking to get good shots for their social media accounts. More than just a café, KYND also has an on-site store and a plant-based cooking class.

KYND boasts an extensive menu filled with options such as smoothie bowls, waffles, cakes, burgers, salads, and shakes, all of which are 100% vegan. Some of the bestsellers at KYND include their “Big Mac” burger, salt and pepper “squid”, and the Berry Tropical smoothie bowl.

Considered an institution in Bali’s vegan community, Earth Café functions as a plant-based eatery as well as a store for various vegan and organic products such as fresh produce and cruelty-free cosmetics. The café has two locations in Bali – one in the busy Seminyak neighborhood and another in the peaceful Ubud district. All items on the menu are made from locally-produced ingredients and they also have some wheat- and gluten-free options.

One of the most popular vegan spots in Bali, Peloton Supershop is a must-try when visiting the island. Located in the hip Canggu neighborhood and frequented by eco-conscious guests, this 100% plant-based café also doubles as a bicycle shop with the aim of promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Peloton Supershop offers a variety of vegan meals, such as smoothie bowls, salads, sandwiches, and more. Some of the must-try dishes at the café include the Pedal Power Pancakes, Lance Lasagna, and the Tricken Burger.

Moksa is another beloved vegan restaurant located in the neighborhood of Ubud that regularly welcomes both vegan and non-vegan diners. The restaurant prides itself on serving freshly prepared dishes made from all-natural and organic ingredients sourced from their very own permaculture garden.

Moksa’s menu is loaded with healthy and flavorful options; some of the bestsellers include their jackfruit “mignon” fillet, tempeh ribs, vegan Rijsttafel, and eggplant rendang. Pro tip: Once you’re done with your main course, order their white chocolate panna cotta for dessert!

One of the pioneers of raw food in Bali, The Seeds of Life Café is the go-to place for all things health and wellness. Located up in the mountains of Ubud, this raw vegan café boasts a menu comprised of superfood smoothies, vegan desserts, fresh juices, breakfast meals, sandwiches, wraps, pastas, and more, all of which are made from locally-sourced organic produce freshly-picked every day. The café also regularly hosts Ashtanga yoga class and raw food training as a way to promote a healthy and holistic approach to life.

Arguably the most popular vegan dessert in the whole of Bali, Mad Pops is a definite must-try when visiting the Indonesian island. They started out as a product stocked in many of Bali’s vegan spots before they eventually opened their very own place in the heart of Seminyak (and a second location in Canggu).

The ice cream parlor is wild, quirky, and fun, complete with vibrant murals, neon signs, and a very 80s look and feel. Mad Pops offers a range of flavors to choose from – from peanut butter and avocado lime popsicles to mango sorbet and salted caramel ice cream – and make for the perfect dessert for when you need to cool down.

Founded in 2011, Alchemy is a plant-based spot found in the heart of Ubud and is the first 100% raw vegan café on the island of Bali. Established by a group of health enthusiasts, Alchemy aims to promote healthy habits and sustainable living and to offer a space where like-minded individuals can come together.

The menu here includes everything from raw pizzas, smoothie bowls, raw vegan sushi, sandwiches, and wraps. They also have a build-your-own salad bowl where you can pick out your own toppings and dressings. At Alchemy, all the dishes are made from locally sourced and organic ingredients, are freshly prepared, and do not contain chemical additives, wheat, refined sugar, flour or dairy.

Established in 2012, Living Food Lab is one of the most well-known vegan spots in all of Bali. Not your ordinary vegan cafe, Living Food Lab is a multi-concept spot that has served other functions, such as a co-working space, teaching kitchen, event venue, healing space, and art gallery. The team at Living Food Lab is dedicated to providing nourishing meals and making vegan fare more attractive and accessible to the general public.

The café’s menu is quite varied and features fresh juices, raw meals, smoothies, sandwiches, and even dessert. Some examples of popular dishes include their carrot spaghetti, raw umami mango wrap, and the “not tuna” sandwich. The café currently has two locations; the original location is at Green School Bali in Ubud while the second location is at Canggu.