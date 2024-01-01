The signature restaurant of Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach elevates the Lunar New Year celebration with a flavorful array of buffet menus and a taste of Singaporean hidden gems.

Makase at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is delighted to present Oriental Feast with delectable buffet menus and noteworthy Singaporean hidden gem highlights to elevate the Chinese New Year celebration. Strategically located in the heart of Seminyak, the 5-star luxury lifestyle resort proudly offers a vibrant culinary experience like no other in the neighbourhood.

Guests are invited to celebrate the glorious Lunar New Year with a curated Chinese-inspired feast at Makase at Oriental Feast, which takes place on Saturday, 10th February 2024, from 6 PM to 10 PM. The buffet dinner will feature a rich choice of thematic food stations, from iconic Yee Sang of the salad offering, wholesome soup and steamed stations, a savoury Chinese counter, roasted lamb live carving and Japanese corner, to the unmissable sweet stations.

In harmony with these supreme dishes, Makase also celebrates the refined culinary heritage of Southeast Asia by featuring hidden gem recipes from Singaporean F&B professional, Timothy Loh. As a rising culinary enthusiast in Singapore, Timothy is well-versed in the scene with his independent pop-up kitchens that explore the local neighbourhood goodness, naming Assam Curry Tuna Tartare, Chili Crab Bao, Pork Belly Buah Kelauk, and Kaya Toast as some of his favourite creations.

For the first time, guests can enjoy the curated innovative menus from this young chef, exclusively available at Oriental Feast at Makase. This exciting feature promises to bring an even more lively and colourful authentic taste to the Year of the Dragon festivity. Celebrating even further, Timothy’s highlighted dishes will also be available daily at Makase after Chinese New Year.

The celebration is offered at Rp750,000++ per person, inclusive of a welcome drink, water, and soft drinks. Guests will also be entertained with a Barongsai performance.

For more information about Oriental Feast at Makase, please visit the website https://seminyak.hotelindigo.com/oriental-feast