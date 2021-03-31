Celebrate Easter Fun at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta

Count on Hotel Borobudur Jakarta to liven up your Easter celebration this Sunday.

On 4th April 2021 at 11am-3pm, the hotel will hold its Easter Brunch Buffet for only Rp368,000++ per person for adults and Rp208,000++ per person for children ages 5-12 as well as seniors. Children can indulge in various activities such as egg hunting, colouring and many more while the rest of the family enjoy the buffet filled with various favourites at Bogor Café.

Looking for something to grab home? Visit Borobudur Gourmet and grab some Easter Goodies Special! Starting from Rp50,000 nett per item, you can get various special Easter-themed chocolates, cookies, and many more!

For those who want to plan a special short vacation for the whole family, the hotel has prepared a special weekend getaway package called the Easter Family Get-a-Way starting from Rp1,990,000 nett per unit per night. Enjoy a stay in the Garden Wing Accommodation and enjoy various benefits such as complimentary breakfast and brunch for up to three people, kids’ breakfast and brunch up to three children, special price for additional kids’ brunch, and late check-out at 3pm. The package also includes various kid activities during Easter.

All promotions above are valid until 4th April 2021. Bring your whole family for a joyful Easter celebration at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta!

Please contact (+62-21) 380 5555, 383 5000 or visit www.hotelborobudur.com for information and reservations.