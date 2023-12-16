The Elysium Rooftop Dining & Lounge: A Culinary Journey Above the Clouds

For those seeking an otherworldly dining experience in the heart of Jakarta, Elysium Rooftop Dining & Lounge emerges as the new luminary.

Nestled on the 30th floor of Lippo Kuningan in South Jakarta, Elysium invites you to elevate your dining escapades. To secure your celestial spot, dial 0819-3399-0062. Doors open from 11 AM until the late hours.

Elysium’s Mythical Touch: Taste for the Finer Things

Drawing inspiration from Greek mythology, Elysium promises an experience tailored for those with a distinct taste for the finer things in life. In the mythological hierarchy, Heroes relished in victory, Kings embraced luxury, and scholars and aristocrats appreciated the artistry in food, liquor, and music. At Elysium, each element is meticulously crafted to cater to these discerning tastes.

Elysium’s Distinctive Offerings: Where Dining Meets the Divine

Exclusivity: A Culinary Haven for the Discerning

Elysium Rooftop & Dining Lounge stands as a beacon of exclusivity, catering to the discerning individuals in search of a culinary haven. More than a mere dining venue, Elysium offers an exclusive sanctuary for those desiring an intimate and personalised experience. With limited seating, each guest is treated as a cherished soul, injecting an element of exclusivity into every dining affair. The rooftop ambience at Elysium transcends the ordinary, providing a captivating escape where diners can experience the enchanting panorama of Jakarta’s skyline while indulging in a culinary journey.

The venue is versatile, and appealing to a diverse range of customer segments. For those seeking a romantic setting, Elysium provides an ideal backdrop for special occasion dates. Professionals can utilise the sophisticated environment for meetings, fostering an inspiring atmosphere. As the sun sets, Elysium transforms into a serene retreat, perfect for those looking to unwind after work and enjoy a relaxed and comfortable space. Moreover, Elysium is an excellent choice for hosting private events, promising an exclusive setting and impeccable service for a memorable gathering.

International Dining Experiences: A Culinary World Tour

Elysium’s menu transcends geographical boundaries, offering a fusion of international flavours that ensures a remarkable dining experience. Whether you’re craving the bold and savoury tastes of Western cuisine or the delicate and aromatic notes of Asian dishes, Elysium caters to diverse culinary preferences.

The quality of the dishes served at Elysium is unparalleled and meticulously crafted to exceed expectations with a focus on fresh and premium ingredients. Despite the high quality, the prices remain reasonable, starting from Rp100,000, making Elysium an accessible yet luxurious destination for those seeking an exceptional dining adventure. Each dish becomes a journey, telling a story of diverse culinary influences that appeal to the global palate.

Blissful Mixology Bar: Crafting Liquid Art

Elysium’s Mixology Bar is a sanctuary for cocktail enthusiasts, offering a diverse array of beverages ranging from expertly crafted cocktails and refreshing mocktails to a curated selection of wines, beers, and fresh juices.

Skilled mixologists at Elysium are not just bartenders; they are liquid artists who meticulously blend flavours to create a symphony in your glass. Each sip becomes an adventure for the senses, as these mixologists showcase their expertise with impressive bar tricks. The Mixology Bar at Elysium is not just about drinks; it’s about creating unforgettable moments with every pour.

Corporate Events

Elysium sets the perfect stage for corporate events, offering an exquisite venue for gatherings, product launches, press conferences, and celebratory occasions such as birthdays or weddings. Our unique selling proposition lies in providing an unparalleled experience with two buffet options starting from Rp350,000 per person. From the moment you step into Elysium, you’ll discover a sophisticated space that seamlessly blends exclusivity with versatility, ensuring your corporate event is not just an occasion but an unforgettable experience. Elevate your events with Elysium’s distinctive charm and exceptional service.

Live Entertainment

Elysium’s rooftop comes alive with enchanting live band serenades, adding a melodic touch to your dining experience. Whether you’re on a special occasion date, attending a meeting, chilling after work, or hosting a private event, the live music creates an immersive atmosphere for all.

Rhythmic revelry takes centre stage during DJ events, transforming the rooftop into a dynamic dance floor. Elysium caters to diverse customer segments, providing a perfect setting for every mood and occasion. Every event or brand collaboration inquiry is welcome and share our experience.

Elysium Rooftop Dining & Lounge: A Journey Beyond the Ordinary

In the realm of Elysium, dining becomes an art form, a celestial experience that lingers in the memory. From the captivating views of the Jakarta skyline to the symphony of flavours in every dish, Elysium is more than a restaurant—it’s a journey beyond the ordinary. Open from 4 PM until late, Elysium invites you to immerse yourself in an enchanting world of culinary delights. Dial 0819-3399-0062 to reserve your place among the stars and let Elysium redefine your expectations of rooftop dining, lounge, and bar experiences in Jakarta.