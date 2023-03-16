Thursday, 16 March 2023

Indonesia Expat
Info for Expats Lifestyle

An Unforgettable Indonesia Expat Mixer in Bali

by Indonesia Expat
Indonesia Expat Mixer
The Indonesia Expat Mixer returned to the Island of Gods for an unforgettable soiree much sooner!

Mari Beach Club Bali provided one of their huts that overlooked the stunning beachfront as the venue between 6 and 8 pm for a night of effortless networking on Wednesday 15th February 2023. Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from König Ludwig Weissbier and Kaltenberg Royal Lager, as well as wine from Plaga, while scrumptious light bites were whipped up by the beach club. A special thank also goes to Resorts World Cruises for providing the grand prize!

Indonesia expat mixer Bali Despite only having one prize for the night, it was absolutely a very tempting one. Mixer goers this time around were urged to fill up a small survey about the event as a unique way to clock in their details and join the lucky draw. By the end of the night, one lucky winner won Two-Night Kuala Lumpur Cruise departing on Wednesday from Singapore onboard Genting Dream for two, in a Balcony Stateroom.

Indonesia expat mixer Bali
Indonesia Expat Mixer – An Event Where Everyone Can Expand Their Social Network

The Indonesia Expat Mixer is a monthly event that brings together both Indonesians and expats to expand their social network in an informal, relaxing ambience whilst also releasing some mid-week steam with appetising food, beverages, and music. Every event is presented in a different and unique setup taking place either in Jakarta or Bali.

Indonesia expat mixer Bali

To stay updated about the upcoming mixers, follow @indonesiaexpatmixer and @indonesiaexpat on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to Indonesia Expat on YouTube to watch the soiree’s recap.

See you at the next one in Jakarta!

