Indonesia Expat Mixer at Gran Melia Jakarta

As the final mixer of 2022, Gran Melia Jakarta provided their serene poolside area as the venue between 7 and 9 pm for a night of effortless networking on Wednesday 7th December 2022!

Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from König Ludwig Weissbier and Kaltenberg Royal Lager, as well as wine from Hatten, while scrumptious light bites were whipped up by the hotel.

A special thanks also goes to Citadines Berawa Beach Bali, Bulerabica and Gran Melia Jakarta for providing the lucky draw prizes, as well as Aramex for distributing vouchers upon registration.