Thursday, 5 January 2023

Indonesia Expat Mixer at Gran Melia Jakarta

by Indonesia Expat
As the final mixer of 2022, Gran Melia Jakarta provided their serene poolside area as the venue between 7 and 9 pm for a night of effortless networking on Wednesday 7th December 2022!

Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from König Ludwig Weissbier and Kaltenberg Royal Lager, as well as wine from Hatten, while scrumptious light bites were whipped up by the hotel.

König Ludwig Weissbier and Kaltenberg Royal Lager

A special thanks also goes to Citadines Berawa Beach Bali, Bulerabica and Gran Melia Jakarta for providing the lucky draw prizes, as well as Aramex for distributing vouchers upon registration.

