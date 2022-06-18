Art Markets Bali – Wish to bring a little piece of Bali to your home town?

Discover 5 of Bali’s best traditional art markets that will grant the wish of any souvenir hunter!

Finding something new to do or buy when you are travelling to a new place is one of the most fun activities, starting from trying some food to hunting small arts and crafts souvenirs, right?

In fact, for some people, shopping is one of the mandatory agenda items that is done when on vacation. A visit to Bali wouldn’t be complete without shopping and taking home souvenirs that are “very Balinese“. It is common knowledge that Balinese souvenirs are unique and very beautiful.

As you surely already know, this famous, stunning island has a variety of natural and cultural beauties that the world has highlighted. While you are here, why not find a piece of Bali to take back to your hometown in the form of unique souvenirs?

The choice of places to shop in Bali is also very diverse. From big malls to several shop-lined streets. However, your trip won’t be complete if you miss out on a visit to a traditional market in Bali that sells various types of Balinese souvenirs. Not only because the prices are affordable, but also because these markets provide a variety of choices on offer.

The following five traditional markets are must-go places when travelling to Bali. Let’s jump into the list, shall we?

Ubud Art Market: A perfect place to stroll around, shop, and take some pictures – this market is known to be the most Instagrammable traditional market in Bali!

Did you know that Julia Roberts’ Hollywood film “Eat Pray Love” was shot here? Yep, that’s one of the unique things that adds to the appeal of this traditional market.

The location of the Ubud Art Market is very strategic; it is in front of the palace of the King of Ubud called Puri Saren Ubud, precisely on Jalan Raya Ubud number 35. The distance from Ngurah Rai International Airport is about 1 hour 30 minutes. Every day from 8 am to 5 pm, Ubud Art Market opens up for tourists.

It’s just around the corner from the Campuhan Ridge Walk. If you happen to have the Campuhan Ridge Walk on your to-do list, this place is the perfect stop for you to hunt for souvenirs. Rattan bags, clothes, and silk scarves are all on offer at the Ubud Art Market to satisfy your shopping thirst.

A little tip, visit the Ubud Art Market in the morning and you’ll avoid most of the tourist rush. You want to have an aesthetically pleasing image to post without the annoying crowds, don’t you?

Kuta Art Market: If you live around here and don’t have the energy to drive a long way to Ubud, don’t worry.

A little stroll through a junction near Kartika Plaza will bring you to the cosy Kuta Art Market where you can find items like many other art markets in Bali.

This market is one of the famous places to visit in the area. It opens from 8 am to 10 pm for tourists and you can find many unique items here. What makes this place different is that you also will find brands like Quiksilver, Billabong, Rip Curl, as well as other fashion labels in this market.

Compared to other markets, Kuta Art Market might be slightly more expensive. However, a good buyer will eventually take home items with reasonable prices after a friendly haggling session.

Sukawati Art Market: One of the oldest art markets in Bali! This art market has been in operation since the ’80s.

Strategically located on the main road that connects Denpasar to Gianyar, Sukawati is unarguably the most famous art market in Bali, especially among the local tourists since this market is often crowded.

Sukawati art market displays Balinese art in various forms, from handicrafts, keychains, and bracelets, to paintings, clothes, and wooden sculptures. Most of the shopkeepers are artists and craftspeople, so you can buy goods directly from them without dealing with middlemen.

The prices here vary, depending on the quality. It’s a good idea to wander around the market and compare the prices of similar products to get an idea.

This art market is open daily from 8 am to 7 pm. You’ll need to drive about 45 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Guwang Art Market: The rows in this market are not as crowded as in Sukawati. You will feel more liberated to choose the items you like or just look around.

This market is located on Jalan Raya Sukawati Ketewel, Guwang Village, Gianyar Regency, 16 kilometres from the centre of Denpasar and 30 kilometres from the airport. In fact, Guwang Art Market is located close to the Sukawati Art Market – just one kilometre away!

Guwang Art Market is the right place to find Balinese souvenirs. Everyone’s favourite barong clothes, beachwear, trendy sandals, a variety of Balinese handicrafts, paintings, masks – all the typical Balinese items can be found here.

Feel free to bargain if you intend to shop here because the traditional market is indeed where the art of bargaining is taking place, bring out your bargaining skills fellas!

Kumbasari Art Market: One of Denpasar’s central landmarks and one of the city’s main sources of arts and handicrafts.

This Art Market is located in the heart of Denpasar, perfect for those of you who don’t have much time to go around!

The market is right across the Badung River from Badung Market and sells items that mostly come from the island’s various art-producing communities, like Ubud and other artistic communities in the central Bali highlands, while also featuring galleries for onsite painters and craftspeople.

Its four levels are home to over 200 kiosks and over 1,000 stalls. Surely, you will get something that you really want to take home. In fact, you will definitely be confused because of the many choices you will have.

Those are the five art markets that you can visit while you are in Bali, have you decided which one to visit first?