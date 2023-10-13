Mamaka by Ovolo’s Newest Addition: Rip Curl School of Surf

Rip Curl School of Surf has been a staple part of Bali’s tourism, offering for over twenty years now.

Established in 1998, Rip Curl School of Surf is the original surf school in Bali. From tourists looking to get in the water for the first time, to seasoned professionals, the Rip Curl School plays host to all comers. Also, this surf school provides comprehensive water sports packages that elevate their services beyond the expectations of their customers time and time again.

Starting prior to Bali’s association with surf tourism, the school has continuously thrived during its tenure as the top surf school in Bali, earning consecutive Surf Time Awards as a testament to its premier status.

Throughout this period, the Rip Curl School of Surf has become an integral part of the Bali community, symbolising the strong connection between Rip Curl and Indonesia. This brand consistently seeks opportunities to engage with and contribute to the local community, whether it’s through various CSR initiatives, the restoration of mangroves, or the continuous support of coral garden programmes.

Operating from its primary locations in Legian and Sanur, the Rip Curl School also transports guests to wherever the conditions are best. Mamaka and Ovolo joining forces with Rip Curl School of Surf at Kuta’s halfway beach only strengthens the existing offering. Combining a prime location with consistent waves and the ability to simply cross the street and kick back after a hard day’s surfing.

It now presents the incredible benefit of being able to bring the ultimate surfing experience to Mamaka guests in-house. Being able to utilise the dedicated facilities to make the most out of their surfing journey. Having a hotel that resonates with the same values as the Rip Curl School of Surf is imperative to continuing the already well-established institution.

Officially accepting would-be surfers from 16th October, Mamaka now hosts a full-time classroom managed by the Rip Curl School of Surf. Taking its inspiration from a bygone era, where blackboards were commonplace and laptops weren’t invented yet. Guests and visitors will be encouraged to join regularly held surf presentations such as “Surf 101”; an insight into surf history, surf science, essential equipment knowledge, and required physical and mental preparation to be a valued member of the surf community and spread the stoke. Utilising the awesome fitness centre of the Mamaka, this surf school will be launching the ‘Get Fit to Rip’ classes for guests to prepare and develop the strengths required to power into waves and define their surfing skills.

For all ages and stages, let the Rip Curl School of Surf at the Mamaka by Ovolo be your starting point and surf centre of the Bali universe. Keep the stoke and ride a wave.