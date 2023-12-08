Friday, 8 December 2023

Indonesia Expat
White Festive Season at Padma Resort Ubud

by Indonesia Expat
White Festive Season at Padma Resort Ubud

As the seasons of indulgence approach, Padma Resort Ubud is excited to introduce this year’s White Festive Seasons theme.

Guests will be whisked away to a magical celebration, immersed in extravagant decorations and delightful festive offerings to enhance their joyous celebration.

Nestled in the lush green Payangan highlands, the entire resort transforms into a winter wonderland with beautiful all-white decorations. Upon entering the lobby, guests are greeted by an enchanting scene, an imposing miniature ice mountain and a giant standing snowman in Agroforestry. Most of the decorations in the resort are made from recycled natural waste, highlighting Padma Resort Ubud‘s dedication to sustainability.

Adding to the enchantment, a gentle cascade of artificial snow descends upon the resort at 6 PM and 9 PM from 7th December 2023 to 7th January 2024, captivating the eyes of all who behold it. Beyond the mesmerising winter-themed ambience, guests can enjoy a series of top-notch dining experiences commencing 1st December 2023. This year’s celebrations gain significance through a CSR initiative that uplifts local communities through English lessons. This commitment adds a heartfelt warmth to the season, embodying the spirit of giving and sharing that defines the essence of the festive.

More details on the festive season calendar in Padma Resort Ubud are as follows.

1st December 2023 – 7th January 2024

Savour the magic of the season with a special festive a la carte menu at The Puhu Restaurant. Indulge in delights such as Spring Chicken Roulade, Grilled Beef Strip Steak, the exquisite Mulled Wine Poached Pear dessert, and other delectable dishes. Meanwhile, at Payangan Lounge, discover an assortment of charming and delectable special festive desserts available throughout the month.

Additionally, elevate the experience with an exclusive cocktail selection at The Puhu Restaurant and Payangan Lounge. Enjoy refreshing choices such as Holly Jolly, Passion Bell, Stay Cool Toddy, and more perfectly complement the festive season.

  • The Puhu Restaurant | 12 PM – 10 PM
  • Payangan Lounge | 12 PM – 12 AM
Christmas Set Menu at Padma Resort Ubud
Sunday, 24 December 2023

Joyful Christmas

Kids’ Party

  • Musical games | Hair Braiding | Face Painting | Movie Night
  • Includes complimentary snacks, popcorn, and hot chocolate
  • Heliconia Ballroom | 5 PM – 7 PM
  • Rp250,000+ per child
Eve of Joy

A 4-course set dinner with a serenade piano performance.

  • The Puhu Restaurant | 6.30 PM – 9.30 PM
  • Rp690,000+ per person

Monday, 25th December 2023

Joyful Christmas

Kids’ Party

  • Santa Games | Gingerbread Decorating with Santa Claus | Santa Gift
  • Includes complimentary chilled juice and fruit skewers
  • Heliconia Ballroom | 5 PM – 7 PM
  • Rp250,000+ per child
Taste of Christmas

International buffet dinner accompanied by a live acoustic performance.

  • The Puhu Restaurant | 6.30 PM – 9.30 PM
  • Rp580,000+ per person

Sunday, 31st December 2023

Farewell 2023

Kids’ Party

  • Fun Games | Cake Decorating | Movie Night | Sparklers Fireworks
  • Includes complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn.
  • Wolly Kids Club | 3 PM – 9 PM
  • Rp250,000+ per child
Festive Four

A 4-course set dinner accompanied by a live acoustic performance.

  • The Puhu Restaurant | 6.30 PM – 9.30 PM
  • Rp790,000+ per person
Festive Cocktail
Sparkling Feast

International buffet dinner featuring a special live DJ and acoustic performance, neon dance, LED butterfly dance, and fireworks.

  • The Pool Café & Bar | 6.30 PM – 9.30 PM
  • Rp1,500,000+ per person includes one prosecco drink for the countdown party starting at 9.30 PM

Prices are subject to 10% government tax.

Other Promotion

Year-End Relaxation

Reinvigorate your senses with a revitalising treatment in a special holiday experience at The Spa.

  • Rp1,988,000+ per person

Inclusions:

  • 60-minute Warm Oil Massage
  • 60-minute Facial Treatment by Dermalogica
  • 20-minute Foot Massage

Promotion is valid from 1st December 2023 to 31st January 2024.

Price is subject to 12.5% government tax.

Charity Program

Bridge The Knowledge

Book donation

1st – 31st December 2023

In our commitment to supporting and enriching the local community, we are presently conducting a CSR initiative at Primary Public School to impart English lessons. As Padma Resort Ubud embraces the festive season, the resort warmly invites its guests to join them in spreading love and knowledge by dropping English storybooks to the designated drop box located in our Lobby area. Your generous contributions will directly benefit the nearby primary school.

Read more on PadmaResortUbud.com

For more information and reservation, please contact:

Padma Resort Ubud
  • Address: Banjar Carik, Desa Puhu Payangan, Gianyar – Bali 80572 Indonesia
  • WhatsApp: (+62) 812 3858 5924
  • Email: [email protected]
  • Instagram: @padmaubud

