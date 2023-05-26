Padma Hotels Earns TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2023

Padma Hotels is delighted to share the news that Padma Resort Legian, Padma Resort Ubud, its newest property Padma Hotel Semarang, and Resinda Hotel Karawang have received prestigious accolades in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2023.

These hotels have been recognised in the following esteemed categories:

Padma Resort Legian

#21 Best Luxury Hotels – Asia

Padma Hotel Semarang

#2 Hottest New Hotels – World

Padma Resort Ubud

#10 Top Hotels – World

#4 Top Hotels – Asia

#7 Best Luxury Hotels – World

#4 Best Luxury Hotels – Asia

#4 Best Hotels with Spas – World

Resinda Hotel Karawang

#9 Best Family-friendly Hotels – Asia

#21 Top Hotels – Asia

True to its name, the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate excellence in the tourism and hospitality industry, recognising outstanding establishments across a diverse range of categories based on millions of reviews from globetrotters worldwide. Embracing its Indonesian heritage, Padma Hotels proudly embraces the rich local culture, offering genuine hospitality.

Located along the popular beachfront of Legian, Padma Resort Legian presents a captivating destination where contemporary elegance intertwines with Balinese-inspired design.

Moreover, the resort’s world-class facilities and event spaces perfectly complement the genuine warmth of Balinese hospitality. Described by many of its repeat guests as a true “home away from home,” Padma Resort Legian, led by Hotel Manager Kristanti Tannady, aims to be more than a luxury retreat. The vision is to create a cherished sanctuary where every guest experiences a profound sense of comfort and belonging.

Nestled amidst the enchanting bamboo forests of Payangan, Padma Resort Ubud emerges as a serene luxury haven, where the impeccable standards of the renowned Padma Hotels brand come to life. This luxury destination features picturesque views from every room and suite and the famous 89-metre heated infinity pool. “It is our greatest desire to provide a sincere and personalised service that truly makes our guests feel at home during their stay with us.” expressed Sudiman Arpan, the General Manager of Padma Resort Ubud.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the newest addition to Padma Hotels‘ properties, Padma Hotel Semarang aspires to establish a new benchmark for discerning travellers in search of the utmost in

accommodation. Drawing inspiration from Central Java’s rich multicultural heritage, this hotel celebrates its history, with each corner thoughtfully crafted to reflect the destination’s unique charm.

The General Manager, Eti Rusmiati, stated, “We are truly honoured to have received such prestigious recognition as a newcomer in the industry. This acknowledgement fuels our passion to continuously deliver exceptional service to our valued guests.”

Bringing the tropical resort ambience into the bustling industrial area of Karawang, Resinda Hotel Karawang, managed by Padma Hotels, provides guests with a stylish hideaway to unwind. The lagoon-inspired swimming pool and a selection of contemporary dining venues are just a glimpse of the abundant lifestyle facilities offered. General Manager Ruth Hutapea takes immense pride in her team for achieving recognition in the TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards for consecutive years.