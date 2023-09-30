700m-High Ash Erupts from Mount Ile Lewotolok, East Nusa Tenggara

Mount Ile Lewotolok in Lembata Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, erupted on Friday, 29th September 2023.

The Head of the Volcano Monitoring Post (PGA) at Ile Lewotolok, Stanislaus Ara Kian, explained that the mountain, standing at 1,423 metres above sea level, erupted at around 2 pm WITA, local East Nusa Tenggara time.

The height of the ash column, which appeared to be white to grey in colour with thick intensity leaning towards the west, reached approximately 700 metres above the peak.

“This eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 36.7 mm and a duration of approximately 1 minute 26 seconds,” said Kian in his statement on Friday.

This eruption was accompanied by a moderate boom. Kian asked local residents to remain vigilant and avoid entering or carrying out activities within a 2-kilometre radius of the Ile Lewotolok mountain.

Apart from that, residents are asked to be aware of the danger of lava avalanches and hot clouds from the eastern part of the peak.

Communities who live in valleys or near rivers are advised to remain vigilant regarding the threats of lava, especially during the rainy season, and ashfall, which depends on the direction and speed of the wind.

“Another dangerous threat is toxic volcanic gases such as CO2, CO, SO2, and H2S in the peak area,” he concluded.