Loyalty Meets Experiences with Brilliant by Langham

A new platform from Langham Hospitality Group offers instant benefits, point redemptions and a path to more bespoke and engaging encounters.

Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) is proud to announce the launch of Brilliant by Langham, a loyalty and experiences platform designed to meet the dynamic and evolving needs of its guests.

Effortlessly combining a special benefits program with things you like and a strong commitment to excellent service, Brilliant is made specifically to give you better, more personal, and exciting experiences. It works in 30 hotels that are part of LHG’s famous brands – The Langham Hotels & Resorts, Cordis Hotels & Resorts, Eaton, and Ying’nFlo. Toronto’s Chelsea Hotel is also part of it.

Signing up for Brilliant is free and all members receive special room rates and discounts at over 100 restaurants. Members also earn status and award points for their stays and use of amenities. The former determines members’ tier levels while the latter can be redeemed for an expansive range of accommodation, dining and soon wellness rewards.

Beyond traditional perks, Brilliant additionally allows for the introduction of personalised experiential offerings, from whimsical excursions and cultural immersions to unforgettable wellness and culinary delights. Examples* of such offerings include:

Private cooking lessons and dinners with celebrity chefs

Behind-the-scenes dance and musical performance encounters

Nature walks with guided mindfulness sessions

Off-the-beaten-path tours hosted by local guides

Traditional crafting workshops with seasoned artisans

Themed tea parties in picturesque locations

*Actual offerings will be based on preferences expressed by Brilliant members.

“Brilliant by Langham empowers us to meet the growing demand for more rewarding, personalised and captivating hospitality encounters, LHG Chief Executive Officer Bob van den Oord said. “By creating a system that enables us to offer guests immediate benefits, learn more about their preferences, compensate them for repeat business and craft bespoke experiential offerings for them, we have significantly enhanced our ability to build great memories.”

Brilliant will start working on 29th February and become the only loyalty program for LHG. It takes the place of the group’s old loyalty programs, Langham Supper Club and 1865 Privilege by Langham, which will stop working on 28th February. Members from those closing programs will get a special invitation to join Brilliant at higher starting membership levels, as a reward for their past loyalty.

The membership tiers and benefit details for Brilliant are as follows:

To join Brilliant, visit BrilliantByLangham.com.