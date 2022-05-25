Graze, Graze and Laze Sunday Brunch at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa

From May onwards, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, a lifestyle resort in Uluwatu part of Marriott International, invites families to enjoy the “Graze, Glaze, and Laze” Sunday Brunch thoughtfully prepared by Executive Chef Wisnu Adiyatma.

Every Sunday, savour creative brunch specials with friends and family, experience pottery-making class, and let the little ones have fun with exciting activities for kids while parents relax in the spacious infinity pool with a fantastic view of Uluwatu.

Spread over four massive interactive stations, guests are spoiled with unlimited choices of delicious and enticing brunch offerings. The Asian Station features the indigenous nasi goreng kecombrang, wok-fried beef in black pepper sauce, an array of dim sum delights, and other Asian favourites. The Chilled Station delivers fresh items from the local market, from fresh seafood such as oysters, prawns, tuna, and scallops, to fresh juices and healthy salads. Meat lovers will rejoice over the mustard and pepper crust Australian beef ribeye, slow-roasted lamb leg with herbs, or lemon thyme baby chicken served at The Rotisserie Station. There is also a Dessert Station highlighting homemade pastries, chocolate and cheesecakes, and inventive sweet delicacies for guests with a sweet tooth.

“The team and I are so excited to show our craftsmanship at Clay Craft Restaurant,” said Executive Chef Wisnu Adiyatma. “Through these stations and interactive service, we are sure that kids and parents’ preferences are taken care of, and there’s something for everyone.”

During brunch, a set of engaging and fun activities for kids are available as complimentary. From the signature pottery-making experience to face painting, bingo games at the Kids Pool, and piñata party, families are in for a great time. After brunch, guests can laze by the pool and go for a swim with the family or friends as complimentary pool access is included until 6pm. Kids can also visit the resort’s spacious Tree House Kids Club and join the activities, which are also available until 6pm.

“We are delighted to bring back our family-friendly Sunday Brunch for our guests visiting Uluwatu. Sunday is a perfect day to unwind and spend time with family,” said General Manager Martin Ehlers.

The Graze, Glaze, and Laze Sunday Brunch is served every Sunday starting 15th May 2022 priced at Rp450,000++ per person. Guests aged 6 to 12 years are priced at Rp225,000++ per person, while children aged 5 and under are complimentary.

Reservation is advised and can be done via email to [email protected] or through Renaissance Bali Uluwatu’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.