Thamrin Nine: A Place that Redefines Everything

Thamrin Nine was designed with one mission in mind: to redefine living, working and playing in the heart of the city.

This is the foundational maxim that the complex was built upon and the result is a first-of-its-kind, world-class superblock with a myriad of offerings that will completely transform and elevate its community’s quality of life.

Thamrin Nine’s complex breadth of offerings introduces a new meaning to what it is to be a “mixed-use” development in the heart of the city and includes everything from luxury Grade-A offices, F&B spaces, sports and entertainment facilities, an amphitheatre with 5,000 capacity, and a range of hospitality offerings, including PARKROYAL Hotel & Serviced Suites, Pan Pacific Hotel and the first Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Indonesia. Thamrin Nine also features a lifestyle mall; a low-density, luxury residential property (Le Parc); and two mixed-use skyscrapers: Autograph and Luminary. The former has reached unprecedented heights, becoming the tallest building in the entire Southern Hemisphere at 385 meters and will welcome the first observatory deck and Sky Garden in Indonesia. Both towers are also the tallest buildings in Indonesia.

And that’s not all. Strategically located along Jenderal Sudirman Road, just a few steps away from the iconic Bundaran HI, Thamrin Nine is the only transit-oriented development (TOD) in Indonesia and offers unparalleled connectivity with direct access to all four railway connections: MRT, LRT, Commuter Line and the Airport Train. The complex will also have an overhead pedestrian bridge to the Grand Indonesia shopping mall and an underground tunnel connection to the Dukuh Atas MRT Station, making it the most connected superblock in the Jakarta CBD.

The development’s focus on public transit and pedestrian-friendly zones is part of its environmental initiatives to become a green district to reduce resource use and pollution, a critical issue in Jakarta, which is routinely ranked top of the list in the world’s most polluted cities. Thamrin Nine has already made steps towards this goal, with its high-performance facade, on-site wastewater treatment plants and a district cooling system that’s among the most energy efficient in Indonesia, granting the complex BCA Green Mark Platinum certification.

Designed by world-renowned architect Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), the brainchild behind One Vanderbilt in New York and the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, the Thamrin Nine complex has been recognised as an outstanding development, awarded Best Mixed-Use Development in Indonesia and Best Office Development in all of Asia at the Asia Property Awards 2022.

Combining innovative design with function, Thamrin Nine is undoubtedly a monumental development that will become a hallmark of Jakarta and an international tourist destination. However, the people who will benefit the most are the local residents and working professionals in the city, especially those working in its buildings.

Most of Thamrin Nine’s complex is made up of commercial office space, so there is a unique focus on the workplace experience to cater to the majority of the Thamrin Nine population. The complex positions itself as business luxury meets lifestyle with a commitment to creating a seamless, integrated workplace experience designed for convenience, productivity and reliability.

The luxury experience begins as soon as you arrive at the grand lobby with VIP drop-offs and high-speed, destination-controlled lifts, then continues with flexible, column-free offices and smoking balconies at every level and ends with the integrated mix of amenities on offer within the complex to wind down after a work day. The idea is to fit into a working individual’s schedule 24/7 so they can have the freedom and flexibility to live, work and play any way they please. Book a visit today and elevate your workplace experience with Thamrin Nine’s Grade-A office spaces, available for sale and lease!

Thamrin Nine Complex