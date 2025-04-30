Mirah’s Cocana Resort Wins ‘Best Earner’ Award from Expedia Group

Mirah Investment & Development is delighted to announce that Cocana Resort has been awarded the ‘Best Earner’ title for the Lombok Region by Expedia Group for 2024.

This prestigious recognition highlights Cocana Resort’s outstanding commercial performance across the Expedia network and further establishes its position as one of Indonesia’s top-performing hospitality properties.

The award acknowledges the highest-earning property in the Lombok Region, which includes the Gili Islands, across Expedia Group’s global travel platforms. Cocana Resort, located on the renowned island of Gili Trawangan, outperformed regional competitors and continues to set new standards for five-star island experiences.

Since its opening, Cocana Resort has earned a reputation for excellence in both guest satisfaction and investment performance. Its success has been driven by a combination of its stunning beachfront location, world-class design, personalised service, and the recent addition of Cocana Sunset Club, Pacifica, and Pacifica Poolsuite — all of which have contributed to positioning the resort as a fully integrated lifestyle destination. Cocana Resort features 45 private pool villas offering spacious one, two, and three-bedroom options, alongside 38 intimate deluxe lagoon suites.

“We’re honoured to receive this award from Expedia Group,” said Scott Matson, COO at Mirah Investment & Development. “It’s a testament to the strength of the Cocana brand, the dedication of our hospitality team, and the resort’s ability to deliver an elevated guest experience in a market that continues to thrive. This recognition validates our vision for developing premium destinations beyond mainland Bali.”

Driven by growing demand from an increasing number of holidaymakers from the US and Europe, this level of momentum is unprecedented on the island. With strong occupancy rates, consistently positive guest reviews, and rising brand recognition, Cocana Resort is setting a new benchmark for hospitality in the Gili Islands and beyond.

This achievement reflects Mirah Investment & Development’s ongoing expansion across Indonesia, with Cocana Resort standing as a flagship example of the company’s strategic move into emerging, high-potential destinations.

As Mirah Investment & Development continues to grow its portfolio of lifestyle resorts and branded residences, the company remains focused on delivering long-term value for guests, partners, and investors alike.

For further information about Mirah Investment & Development’s hospitality projects, please contact mario@mirahdevelopments.com.