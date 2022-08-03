Must-visit Attractions Around Mount Bromo

Mount Bromo is a natural tourist area that many tourists visit but in the area are other alternative tourist attractions that must be visited.

The following is a list of must-see attractions around Mount Bromo.

Puncak B29 Lumajang

Puncak B29 Lumajang is at an altitude of 2,900 metres above sea level and is located in Senduro District, Lumajang, East Java. As the highest peak on the lip of the Mount Bromo caldera, Puncak B29 Lumajang offers a beautiful panorama of a stretch of fruit and vegetable farms.

On clear days, visitors can also see the panorama of Mount Bromo and Mount Batok from this place. A number of spots that can be visited are the highest mosque on Java, Kampung Nirwana, Bukit Danyangan, traditional villages, Awan Tumpah, Mahameru to Tri Padma Mandala, according to Lumajangkab.go.id.

Pos Bantengan (Bantengan Post)

This place is the perfect location to enjoy the view of the Mount Bromo caldera, as well as take pictures with the backdrop of Mount Bromo in the form of a vast desert. The volcano is an eruption centre with a diameter of more than 2 km, while the crater is also an eruption centre but is smaller in diameter, at less than 2 km.

The Bantengan Post is administratively located in the Ranu Pani Village area, Senduro District, Lumajang Regency, East Java. For tourists who want to come to Pos Bantengan, it takes 45 minutes to travel from Pasar Tumpang. From Ranu Pani Tourism Village, the travel time is about 20 minutes.

Ranu Pani Tourism Village

Another alternative tourist spot around Mount Bromo is Ranu Pani Tourism Village. The location is still in the area of Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, precisely in Senduro District, Lumajang Regency.

This village is located at an altitude of 2,200 metres above sea level, making the panorama very charming. This village is also the gateway for climbing Mount Semeru.

It is not only about enjoying its natural beauty; tourists can also taste a variety of delicious culinary delights, such as potato chips, stir-fried tumewu, teropong chili sauce, pre-onion chili sauce, semenan nuggets, semenan spring rolls, peyek semenana, and Tengger eggplant jam. There are also dozens of homestays in this place, for visitors who want to stay and enjoy the atmosphere in Ranu Pani Village a little longer.

Coban Trident

Playing water while enjoying the natural scenery is something many people dream of. Around Mount Bromo is Coban Trisula which can be visited as a place to unwind. The name of this waterfall is given because of the shape of the water flow, which is like a trident weapon with many steps along with its flow.

Its location, which is still in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, makes the road to this waterfall very suitable for trekking. Coban Trisula Waterfall is located at Ngadas Hamlet, Ngadas, Poncokusumo, Malang Regency, East Java and can be visited every day from 8 am to 6 pm.

Seruni Point Bromo

Another place around Mount Bromo that is perfect for taking in the natural beauty is Seruni Point Bromo. To get here, you need to take a path with many stairs.

Even though you have to pass through a road full of obstacles, all your exhaustion will pay off when you see the view from Seruni Point Bromo at an altitude of approximately 2,400 metres above sea level. The most beautiful panorama in this place is at sunrise; many tourists come to this place in the early morning, in order to see the beauty of the sunrise.

For tourists who want to come to Seruni Point Bromo, the location is in Ngadisari, Sukapura, Probolinggo, East Java.

Madakaripura Waterfall

Madakaripura Waterfall is currently the highest in Java and is ranked the second-highest waterfall in Indonesia. The height of this waterfall is about 200 metres and its address is Sapih, Branggah, Lumbang, Probolinggo Regency, East Java.

It is said that Madakaripura Waterfall was the place of exile for Gadjah Mada, the mahapatih of the Majapahit Kingdom. There are actually several small waterfall spots that can be seen by tourists along with the main attraction.

You will feel like the rainy season has returned because the water splashes from the waterfall stream, like a drizzle that keeps falling. The flow of the waterfall is also very heavy and looks like dreamy water droplets.

Not to mention, the main waterfall is also on a cliff overhanging with green plants growing around it. For those of you who want to stop by this place, it is recommended to bring a raincoat or a special case to protect your smartphone or camera.