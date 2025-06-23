Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta Launches Campaign for the Lady in Red’s 15th Anniversary

For 15 years, the iconic Lady in Red has embodied Kempinski’s distinct elegance and spirit.

Conceived in 2008 and launched globally in 2010, this unique role has evolved beyond traditional guest relations to become a symbol of highly personalised, intuitive luxury. More than just a host, the Lady (and Gentleman) in Red offers in-depth local knowledge and impeccable service, enriching every guest experience and forming an integral part of Kempinski’s brand identity.

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta celebrates this significant milestone with a series of curated activities, paying tribute to 15 years of unforgettable welcomes and meaningful personal connections. A true embodiment of this enduring spirit is Novita Dwi Wulandari, proudly recognised as Kempinski’s longest-serving Lady in Red. Novita joined Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta in 2015 and became part of the Lady in Red team in January 2017.

“We are ambassadors of art, culture, and the Kempinski brand,” shares Novita. “This role allows me to represent timeless elegance while crafting exceptional experiences for every guest. I would highly recommend this path to those who are passionate about luxury hospitality.”

Her story stands as a testament to the dedication, empathy, and finesse that define the Lady in Red spirit.

Throughout the anniversary period, guests are invited to indulge in an elegant Red-Themed Afternoon Tea, available until the 15th of July 2025. Priced at Rp800,000++ per set, the offering includes an exquisite selection of sweets, scones, and savoury delights such as cranberry scones, beetroot tartlets, lobster gyoza, and dragon fruit camembert cheese, all served within the refined setting of Nirwana Lounge.

In addition, the resident mixologist presents The Lady in Red cocktail — a signature creation designed to reflect the sophistication and warmth associated with the Lady in Red. Crafted from mangosteen arak, pomegranate juice, rose syrup, and a hint of lemon zest, this distinctive libation is available throughout June and July 2025.