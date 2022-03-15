Visa on Arrival to be Available in Jakarta and Surabaya 

The government will implement a visa on arrival (VoA) for overseas travellers from a number of countries for arrivals to Jakarta and Surabaya.

This policy will be carried out in line with the successful implementation of VoA in Bali to increase the number of tourists from 23 named countries.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that since VoA was implemented on 7th March 2022, Bali has managed to reap non-tax state revenues (PNBP) of up to Rp224 million.

“Since the opening of visas on arrival, the total number of overseas travellers’ arrivals in Bali since 7th March 2022 has reached 449 pax. Based on this, the government will expand VoA to airports in Jakarta and Surabaya,” said Pandjaitan at a press conference on Monday 14th March.

The government will also increase the number of countries on the list that can get a VoA in Indonesia. Priority will be given to countries with large tourist potential and countries participating in the G20 Presidency.

Pandjaitan conveyed that during this week’s implementation, VoA succeeded in increasing tourist arrivals to Bali with the COVID-19 positivity rate from foreign tourist arrivals in Bali indicating below one percent.

“We will continue to evaluate in the future before this policy is carried out throughout Indonesia,” he said.

Surabaya will also be allowed to carry out Umrah departure and arrival operations. He explained that the preparation of quarantine locations, isolation, and the readiness of officers had been coordinated.

“This will have a positive impact on the East Java economy,” he said.