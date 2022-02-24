Government Plans VoA and Quarantine Removal for Bali

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno and Bali Governor Wayan Koster have agreed to reinstate a visa on arrival (VoA) and remove quarantine for foreign tourists entering Bali.

“The Governor and I agree that we will both push for a visa on arrival,” said Uno in an audio recording received by Detikcom from the Tourism and Creative Ministry’s Public Relations team on Wednesday 23rd February 2022.

According to Uno, based on input from the tourism industry, it is the visa issue which is the primary sticking point to getting Bali reopened. However, handling the COVID-19 pandemic remains a priority.

Meanwhile, Bali Governor Wayan Koster revealed that he had discussed two things with Uno: the issue of removing quarantine, which is planned to be implemented in early March, and the return of VoA for foreign tourists.

“Our discussion was a part of the coordination meeting chaired by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs,” explained Koster.

Koster’s team proposed the removal of quarantine for tourists due to data on COVID-19 cases, indicating the current pattern is conducive and allows for the removal of quarantine.

“It’s just a matter of looking at the developments in the next week. If the decline is consistent until it reaches a stable point, I think it is conducive,” said Koster.

Another reason for the removal of quarantine is due to the lack of foreign tourists arriving in Bali who were exposed to COVID-19. This can be seen through the data on direct flight passengers from abroad via Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines aircraft.

“Of approximately 150 passengers, only one was positive while the others were negative,” he said.

“If the data is like that, it’s a pity that people who are already negative have to be quarantined for three days. This is a consideration. Of course, the removal of quarantine requires approval from the central government.”

The governor continued to express that he and the minister “both agreed to push forward to accelerate the recovery of Bali’s tourism and economy, namely that the arrival of foreign tourists is without quarantine and applying for a visa on arrival.”