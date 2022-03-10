How to Get Visa on Arrival in Bali

Visa On Arrival (VoA) has been made available for a limited number of tourists visiting Bali since Monday 7th March 2022.

Reporting from Kompas.com, on Monday, foreign nationals seeking to get a VoA for tourism purposes can obtain a visa for 30 days, which can then be extended one time for a further 30 days. Arrivals to Bali must have six months validity on their passport and a return ticket or onwards ticket. The cost of Non-Tax State Revenue (PNBP) for VoA specifically for tourism is Rp500,000.

According to the Sub-Coordinator of Public Relations of the Directorate General of Immigration, Achmad Nur Saleh, the flow of immigration checks for the arrival of foreign passengers with VoA is still the same.

“The difference is that currently there is an additional channel, namely the existence of a BRI Bank counter for foreigners who apply for VoA to make payments,” explained Saleh to Kompas.com on Wednesday 9th March.

After making the payment, applicants will get a receipt to be handed to a special VoA counter at the time of immigration checks.

“At the immigration counter, the passport of the passenger in question will also be affixed with a VoA sticker,” said Saleh.

The following is an immigration guide for foreigners at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, quoted from the official website: