West Nusa Tenggara and Surabaya Airports Open for International Arrivals

The government has added more international arrival points by opening Zainuddin Abdul Madjid, previously known as the Lombok International Airport, and Juanda Airport in West Nusa Tenggara.

Previously, international flights were only allowed to land at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Juanda Airport, Ngurah Rai Airport, Hang Nadim Airport, Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport, and Sam Ratulangi Airport.

“Especially for Tanjung Benoa in Bali, you can use cruise ships and yachts as well as the addition of land entrances at border posts (PLBN) Aruk and Entikong in West Kalimantan as well as Motaain in East Nusa Tenggara,” explained Safrizal ZA.

“Also, arrangements have been made regarding the replacement and repatriation services for foreign crew members or Indonesian crew members on foreign-flagged ships that can be carried out at the Port of Belawan, Tanjung Balai Karimun (Nipah Island, and Tanjung Balai Karimun), Batam (Galang Island, Batu Ampar and Kabil), Merak, Tanjung Priok, Tanjung Perak, Makassar, Benoa, Sorong, Ambon, and Bitung.”

Furthermore, the government is reopening the departure and arrival of Umrah pilgrims as well as foreign nationals and Indonesian citizens who will enter Indonesia.

Coordinator for the Implementation of PPKM in Java and Bali as well as the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on Monday 14th February stated that Juanda Airport will also accept foreigners and Indonesian non-migrant workers (PMI) entering Indonesia.