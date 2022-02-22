Upcoming International Events DiIndonesiaAja

Indonesia is expected to host various international events as tourism returns to the nation.

Many international events are intended to be hosted #DiIndonesiaAja – In Indonesia. The following global events will take place in 2022 in Indonesia.

2022 G20 Summit

Indonesia officially holds the Presidency of the G20 for the year 2022. This means that Indonesia will host the event starting from 1st December 2021 until the G20 Summit in November 2022.

The G20 Summit is an opportunity for Indonesia to coordinate various monetary policies at the global level, as well as show a number of economic achievements.

The choice of Bali as a meeting place is due to the island meeting the criteria and standards for holding MICE at an international level. With tourism in Bali, state guests can enjoy its beauty including Kuta Beach, Pandawa Beach, and Tanah Lot as well as see the magnificent Garuda Wisnu Kencana Culture Park.

This will have a positive impact on the recovery of the creative economy in Bali, part of the many strategies the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry has prepared to support tourism and the Indonesian creative economy.

Moreover, one of the latest programmes from the Ministry is the Indonesian Creative District or City (KaTa) Programme 2022. Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said that the Kata Kreatif programme aims to explore, utilise, develop, manage, and convert creativity as well as utilise science and technology, arts, and culture to develop local potential.

Through the development of Creative Words, Uno hopes that the community and local governments in Indonesia will be more innovative, adaptive, and collaborative in improving the performance of the creative economy in order to advance the welfare of the community.

“Because with this collaboration, we continue to be committed and consistent through several programmes that are right on target and on time to generate the creative economy,” explained Uno.

Further regarding Kata Kreatif Indonesia, Uno will also oversee the Government Assistance (Banper) programme for creative economy infrastructure, which will be given to communities, community groups, government institutions, and non-government associations in the form of providing assistance for the development of infrastructure facilities.

MotoGP 2022

Indonesia will be holding the 2022 MotoGP taking place at the Mandalika Circuit.

The pre-season test at the Mandalika Circuit on 11th-13th February 2022 created an uproar in the virtual world. The reason was that world racers such as Alex Rins, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, and Aleix Espargaro began to enjoy the beauty of the island, dubbed the Island of 1,000 Mosques.

Starting to adapt to the climate in Indonesia, which is certainly different from their home countries, there were many unique moments that the racers experienced in Lombok. Some activities included enjoying ice cream, buying credit and starter packs at the phone shop, and the moment when racer Enea Bastianini chased bats out of his room.

Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022

Indonesia is the host of the 7/2022 Global Platform For Disaster Risk Reduction (GDRR) which will be attended by 193 delegates from various countries across the world on 23rd-28th May 2022 in Bali.

This activity is the seventh meeting of the biennial forum initiated by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). In addition to discussing disaster risks, state guests can enjoy the beauty of the Island of the Gods with treats of the charming natural panorama.

WCCE 2022

The 2022 World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) will be held in Bali. The WCCE is a forum for collaboration between countries to increase awareness of the importance of the creative economy industry strategy.

It also makes Bali an example of a creative economy. The Island of the Gods has a myriad of natural tourism that can be enjoyed.

Furthermore, Bali can be an example of the revival of the creative economy with a performance to get to know Bali more closely. For example, the French fashion brand Dior uses Endek Bali fabric in its collection. Endek Bali fabric was Dior’s choice of material for the Spring/Summer 2021 collection which was exhibited at Paris Fashion Week on 29th September 2020 at Jardin de Tuileries, Paris.

World Tourism Day 2022

Indonesia officially hosts World Tourism Day 2022 which will be held on 27th September 2022. The decision was ratified at the 24th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) from 30th November to 3rd December 2021 in Madrid.

The UNWTO General Assembly is a biennial meeting of UNWTO countries to discuss world tourism policies. These countries agreed that tourism is a pillar of development that creates many jobs and is inclusive and sustainable. Therefore, accelerating the recovery of world tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic must continue, and one way to do so is by seeking the availability of vaccines.

Indonesia also has a great interest in advancing global tourism agendas, especially the recovery of tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic – Indonesia has been a member of the UNWTO since 1975.

Not long ago, Indonesia was named the most beautiful country in the world by Time Out Magazine due to its natural beauty.

“If you are on vacation, you don’t need to go abroad, right? Because #DiIndonesiaAja you can already get everything. Besides being able to enjoy its natural beauty, you have also indirectly contributed to the revival of the economy and the creation of jobs,” Sandi wrote in his Instagram account @sandiuno, 12th February.