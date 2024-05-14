The Vibrant Seminyak Neighbourhood Charm at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

As one of the first Hotel Indigo in a resort location, this 5-star hotel proudly presents a luxury blend of tranquil ambience and vibrant neighborhood-inspired charm.

Settled in 4.7 hectares of lush grounds in the heart of the happening neighbourhood of Seminyak, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach offers a luxurious blend of tranquil ambience and vibrant neighbourhood-inspired charm. As one of the first Hotel Indigo locations in a resort setting, this resort proudly showcases magnificent details inspired by traditional Balinese values, presented in contemporary ways.

The 270 spacious rooms are designed with an aesthetic mix of locally influenced design touches. Every guestroom is equipped with daybeds, plush bedding, spa-inspired bathrooms, and sophisticated features. For serenity lovers who are keen on a more personalised stay, the resort offers a total of 19 villas. Each villa has a whirlpool, a private outdoor pool, and a luxurious marble bathroom with a bathtub, as well as a walk-in closet. The complimentary Punch & Munch (mini bar) features a coffee maker, juicer, and cocktail recipes and ingredients, and is also available in all the rooms and suites.

The comfort of the stay is enhanced by the culinary experience at eight distinctive dining destinations at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach. For in-room dining, Home Delivery is available 24 hours a day. The all-day dining restaurant Makase is side by side with Pottery Café, which offers curated speciality coffees and freshly made pastries. With creative twists on cocktails and refreshments, Tree Bar and its friendly bartenders are perfect for casual evenings. The Cave Pool Lounge by the resort’s main pool serves cool drinks and appetising light bites. While next to the beach, Kiosk and SugarSand offer a relaxing ambience and an ideal sunset-watching spot, with international and izakaya-inspired menus and also serve undoubtedly amazing cocktails.

The tropical getaway only gets better with the rejuvenating treatments at Sava Spa, which is fitted with 10 treatment rooms to pamper the guests, and a 24-hour Health Club with wellness equipment and programmes such as private boxing, various yoga classes, and guided morning stretch and run.

To find out more information about Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, please visit Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach.