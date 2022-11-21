Indonesia Expat Mixer at Hotel Indigo Seminyak Bali

Indonesia Expat Mixer returns to the Island of the Gods, Bali!

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach provided their relaxing SugarSand as the venue between 7 and 9 pm for a night of effortless networking on Wednesday 31st August 2022! Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from @birsingaraja, as well as wine from @twoislandswines while scrumptious light-bites were whipped up by @hotelindigobali.

A special thanks also go to Hotel Tugu Bali and Hotel Indigo for providing the lucky draw prizes.

