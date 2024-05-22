Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach Turns Seriously Seven With Seven Activations

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is delighted to celebrate its seventh anniversary on June 16th 2024 with a series of curated events, under the main concept of “Seriously Seven”.

The title “Seriously Seven” is a reflection of the neighbourhood-inspired commitment to putting serious efforts in always striving for the next stage of excellence in each passing year.

To welcome its new age, the 5-star hotel rolls out seven exciting activations in June for the guests and local community. Kicking off the celebration are the distinctive art installations in collaboration with Alam Taslim, widely known as @igorsatumangkok persona.

Guests can spot pieces of Alam’s iconic noodles-prompted artwork complementing the resort ground, mainly at the Southeast Asian all-day dining restaurant, Makase. While inside selected room categories, guests will be welcomed by a special anniversary amenity; a limited-edition tote bag created by Balinese graphic artist Pansaka (@pansaka_), personally designed for Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach.

Adding to the celebration with the gratitude spirit of the occasion, the hotel staff will embark on a spiritual journey to visit seven sacred temples in the first week of June. Naming Camplung Tanduk as their resident temple, neighbouring Petitenget, continuing to Sakenan, Tanah Kilap, Geger Dalem, Gunung Payung, and Uluwatu.

The hotel, in partnership with local communities and NGOs, is also committed to giving back. This commitment is demonstrated through activities such as sweeping mountain pathways in Puncak Mangu Temple, neighbourhood clean-ups, collaborations with Sungai Watch for mangrove cleaning, and further engaging in social activities.

These social activities include visits to Annika Linden, Bali Wise, Metta Mama & Maggha Foundation, and Sanatana Dharma Orphanage in Negara. On the D-Day of Sunday, June 16, hotel guests are invited to take part in the festivity by joining complimentary Seven Chakras Yoga Meditation at 9.30 AM and Seven Circuits Fit at 4 PM, conducted by the hotel’s professional recreation team. To balance it up, for the whole month of June, the food and beverages department also offers a special 30% off at selected outlets.

Carrying on the celebration, the resort is proud to host Mixologist Takeover as its seventh activation, where seven esteemed guest bartenders from all over the island will alternately take over the bar at SugarSand. Guests can indulge in the limited offers of the guest mixologists’ signature tipples for the whole month.

From Dewa Buda (Iron Fairies & Amici Seminyak), Agung Satria (Bacardi-Martini Indonesia), Borty (Bali Boozy Kitchen & Bar), and more to unveil, this is a notable collaboration not to be missed.

To recap, the series of activations on Seriously Seven are:

1. Art installations by Alam Taslim (@igorsatumangkok)

2. Special anniversary amenity by Pansaka (@pansaka_)

3. Staff’s spiritual journey to visit seven sacred temples

4. Neighborhood clean-ups and social activities

5. Seven Chakras Yoga Meditation and Seven Circuits Fit

6. Special 30% off at selected outlets in June

7. Mixologists takeover with seven esteemed bartenders