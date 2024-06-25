Sofitel’s 60th Anniversary: A Year of Celebrations

Celebrating 60 Years of French Elegance: Join Sofitel’s Diamond Jubilee at Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort.

For the past 60 years, Sofitel has embodied French art de vivre all over the world. 2024 marks the brand’s diamond jubilee, celebrated through a series of exclusive events in Sofitel hotels. Join us at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort on 26 June 2024 for an exceptional celebration.

2024: AN ANNIVERSARY NOT TO BE MISSED

For 60 years, Sofitel has been promoting French art de vivre globally. This diamond jubilee will be marked by a series of 120 celebrations throughout the year, designed for the brand’s guests worldwide.

On 26 June 2024, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort will host a celebration, inviting 50 guests to their Jewel Box chapel for a unique evening. Platinum members, VIPs, media, and wedding professionals will experience an event showcasing dazzling French elegance with a touch of sparkle. The chapel’s glittering interior will set the stage, complemented by Kohaku Bali’s crystallised desserts, adding exquisite sweetness during the pre-cocktail. Guests will be captivated by a performance from cellist and renowned jazz singer Eva Scolaro, followed by a dinner served by waitresses in sparkling attire, ensuring a captivating and unforgettable night.

A DIAMOND JUBILEE CELEBRATED IN STYLE

The brand is going even further, with many surprises to be unveiled throughout the year to celebrate its 60th anniversary in style. The year begins with two major announcements: a new brand film and a sparkling collaboration. The objective is to reaffirm the brand’s pillars, from French Zest and committed luxury to heartfelt service culture and the deployment of the emblematic Cultural Link.

New Ambassadors and a New Brand Film

In April 2024, Sofitel unveiled a brand-new campaign headlined by two new brand ambassadors: actors Gillian Anderson and Dali Benssalah. The campaign features a short film titled “The Encounter,” set in the flagship hotel Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, epitomising a brand platform that is constantly evolving.

A Collaboration with Courbet, a Sustainable Jeweller

Simultaneously, Sofitel unveiled its new collaboration with Courbet, the first sustainable jeweller on Place Vendôme in Paris. Courbet has designed an exclusive jewellery line that sumptuously expresses the shared values of the two Maisons, symbolising Sofitel’s diamond anniversary. The collection comprises 18 original creations, each embodying the Sofitel Cultural Link. There are diamond pavé earrings, cord bracelets available in different colours, pendant necklaces, and rings adorned with ethically sourced diamonds.

60 YEARS OF HISTORY, 60 YEARS OF PASSION, 60 YEARS OF AUTHENTICITY

A pioneer of French luxury hospitality, Sofitel has been spreading the French art de vivre around the world for 60 years. On 26 June 1964, Sofitel opened its first hotel in Strasbourg, Alsace, a region that epitomises all that France has to offer – gourmet cuisine, picturesque architecture, and singular landscapes. Ten years later, the brand embarked on an international expansion trajectory, with one objective in mind: to deploy its know-how on every continent, highlighting what makes each destination unique. Sofitel was the first French luxury hotel brand to operate on every continent – Europe, North and South America, Oceania, Africa, and Asia.

“We are thrilled and honoured to celebrate Sofitel’s 60th anniversary. We look forward to upholding the brand’s legacy of elegance and exceptional experiences while continuing to strive for excellence here at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort,” said Jean-Pierre Joncas, General Manager.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort was inaugurated in 2013. This stunning beachfront resort seamlessly blends Balinese culture with French flair. Recognised as one of the best resorts in Indonesia, it recently received prestigious accolades, including Best MICE Hotel 2023 by World MICE Awards and Top 4 Resort in Asia, Indonesia by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023. Additionally, the resort boasts a 4-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide.

For more information about the hotel’s updates and further inquiries, please visit Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort or contact Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort at [email protected] or +62 361 849 2888.