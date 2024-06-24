Gran Melia Jakarta Wins Prestigious Awards at Travel + Leisure Luxury Asia Pacific Awards 2024

Gran Melia Jakarta Celebrates Top 10 City Hotel Recognition and GM’s Acclaim at Travel + Leisure Luxury Asia Pacific Awards 2024.

Gran Melia Jakarta is thrilled to announce its recent accolades at the distinguished Travel + Leisure Luxury Asia Pacific Awards 2024, held in Bangkok, Thailand. The hotel has been honoured as one of the Top 10 City Hotels in Indonesia, ranking 7th, for the third consecutive year. Additionally, Mr Mirco Iada, the General Manager of Gran Melia Jakarta, has been celebrated as the 3rd of the Top 5 Favourite General Managers in Indonesia.

These prestigious awards underscore the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality, offering unparalleled service, luxurious accommodations, and a truly memorable guest experience.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards from Travel + Leisure,” said Mr Mirco Iada. “This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We strive to provide our guests with an exceptional level of service and an unforgettable stay, and these accolades inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of luxury hospitality.”

Located in the heart of Jakarta, Gran Melia Jakarta combines elegant design with modern amenities, providing a serene oasis amidst the bustling city. The hotel features opulent rooms and suites, world-class dining options, and state-of-the-art facilities, making it a preferred choice for discerning travellers.

The Travel + Leisure Luxury Asia Pacific Awards celebrate the best in the hospitality industry across the Asia Pacific region, recognising outstanding hotels, resorts, and industry leaders. The winners are selected based on their exceptional service, innovative experiences, and overall guest satisfaction.

Gran Melia Jakarta’s recognition as a Top 10 City Hotel in Indonesia for three consecutive years highlights its position as a leading luxury destination in the country. Additionally, Mr Mirco Iada’s accolade as the 3rd Favourite GM in Indonesia underscores his exceptional leadership and dedication to fostering a culture of excellence at the hotel.

For more information about Gran Melia Jakarta and to experience award-winning luxury, please visit www.granmeliajakarta.com.