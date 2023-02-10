Jean-Pierre Joncas, The New General Manager of Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Jean-Pierre Joncas has been named General Manager of Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua, effective January 2023.

His career in the hospitality industry has taken him from Canada to the Middle East and Asia. Joncas has over 20 years of international hospitality experience and has served in various Food & Beverage department positions at Fairmont Palm Dubai, Fairmont Pace Hotel, Shanghai, and Millennium, Bangkok.

He also used to serve as Director of Operations at Park Hyatt Maldives and Patina Capitol Singapore before being appointed Hotel Manager at Raffles Hotel Le Royal, Cambodia.

His most recent experience in Vietnam began as Pre-Opening General Manager at Hotel de la Coupole, followed by Hotel Des Arts MGallery in Ho Chi Minh City, where he was Area General Manager for Southern Vietnam Accor.

Jean-Pierre Joncas earned his Master’s Certificate in Hospitality Management from Cornell University and was recognised by Haute Grandeur in 2022 as the Best General Manager at the Global level.

He is a passionate hospitality professional who aspires to propel the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua to the top of Bali’s hotel scene by leveraging his experience in high-end hospitality to improve guest experiences, increase sustainability, and inspire his team to new heights of performance.

He will continue to develop and strengthen the hotel’s successful positioning in the Bali luxury hospitality market as General Manager of the 413-room hotel in the heart of Nusa Dua, Bali.

