Italian Foreigner Swept Away By The Kelingking Beach Waves

An Italian, known as Alessandra R, has suffered a severe leg injury after being caught in a wave while swimming at Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Bali, The incident happened at 2 pm local time (WITA) on Saturday 4th June 2022.

Immediately after receiving the report of the incident, The National Search and Rescue Agency of Bali Province dispatched four personnel of the Search and Rescue Agency Alert Unit of Nusa Penida to the location using the Ocean Rider speed boat.

“Because the waves were quite high, we couldn’t evacuate by swimming to the shore, we brought ropes and stretchers,” said Cakra Negara, coordinator of the Alert Unit of the National Search and Rescue Agency of Nusa Penida.

The evacuation process took about 30 minutes and involved the Regional Disaster Management Agency of Nusa Penida, Nusa Penida Medical Team, tour guides, and the surrounding community.

At approximately 5:15pm WITA, the Italian was evacuated safely and immediately given first aid before being taken to Padangbai port, Karangasem Regency.