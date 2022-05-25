Mesut Ozil Arrives in Jakarta

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal player, Mesut Ozil, has been in Jakarta since Tuesday 24th May 2022.

Arriving in the city, he immediately showcased several Indonesian culinary delights, namely a jamu called kunyit asem, made of turmeric and tamarind, and rendang, through his official Instagram Story on @m10_official.

He also wrote “delicious Indonesian food” when uploading the photo of rendang. Ozil is in Indonesia to fulfill a collaboration agenda with a British sports equipment brand that’s collaborating with PT Aggiomultimex International Group, Concave. This was stated by the CEO of PT Aggiomultimex International Group Subagio Lembono.

“Since 2021, Concave Indonesia has collaborated with Mesut Ozil,” said Lembono in a release received by Kompas.com on Monday 23rd May. “In this collaboration, Mesut Ozil has a role as Creative Director for Concave Asia and specifically designs the exclusive Concave M10 collection.”

Mesut Ozil has several plans, one of which is to visit the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry on Wednesday to meet with the minister, Sandiaga Uno. He will also visit the Concave factory in Cikupa, Tangerang, Banten, where he will see the making of the Concave M10 collection.

Ozil will be carrying out corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities with a number of young athletes and underprivileged children who have the talent to play football. Lembono revealed that this agenda is part of Ozil’s interest in social issues and the development of world football.

“The coaching clinic with Mesut Ozil is intended to provide football training support to Indonesian children who are talented at football. It can be a breath of fresh air for the development of the world of football in Indonesia,” added Lembono.