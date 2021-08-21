The Langham, Jakarta Accepts Reservations

The Langham, Jakarta is now accepting reservations following its opening on 9th September 2021.

“There has been a tremendous amount of anticipation and interest about The Langham in this dynamic city over the years, and we are beyond thrilled that guests may soon experience the legendary Langham service in this stunning hotel in a month,” expressed General Manager of The Langham, Jakarta Gaylord Lamy.

The hotel’s opening offer “Celebration” will allow guests to experience the best of the hotel. The package starts at Rp3.4 million++ per night and includes an overnight stay in a beautifully appointed room with early check-in and late check-out privileges, an Rp500,000++ dining gift at the stand-out restaurant Tom’s or Alice and breakfast at Tom’s at Level 62.

When the hotel opens in September, guests will be welcomed by a 10-metre-high lobby with magnificent interior detailing and chandeliers by Lasvit, the renowned creators of breath-taking bespoke light installations. The Langham, Jakarta features exceptional celebrity restaurant partnerships that include Tom’s by Tom Aikens, the culinary maestro who has guided his restaurants to accolades by the Michelin Guide, and T’ang Court, inspired by The Langham, Hong Kong’s three-Michelin starred Cantonese restaurant which’s making its debut into Southeast Asia.

Afternoon tea aficionados may bask in the beautiful environs at Alice, the grand dining emporium at the dazzling rooftop of The Langham, Jakarta where the best views of the sunsets can be enjoyed with signature cocktails.

Featuring 223 guest rooms including the splendid and elegantly appointed 336-square metre Presidential Suite, The Langham is strategically located within the prestigious new complex of District 8 at SCBD (Sudirman Central Business District) with easy access and proximity to the city’s most important financial, cultural and entertainment centres.

The Langham Club lounge on the hotel’s 59th floor will be a private and luxurious haven for guests who prefer a discerning level of comfort with panoramic and unobstructed views of Jakarta City. There is a writer’s corner, a reading library and private arrival and departure facilitating with dedicated butlers for personalised service as well.

Chuan Spa will provide treatments inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) philosophies in a serene, meditative setting. The 670 square metre spa will offer private treatment rooms as well as a fully-equipped fitness centre and Jakarta’s highest indoor infinity pool with spectacular views of the city.

The Langham, Jakarta will be the new iconic venue for social events, weddings, high-level conferences and luxury product launches. Featuring more than 2,100 square metres of flexible space, including a magnificent 688 square metre ballroom and a beautiful outdoor garden, there are additional eleven meeting rooms that can be configured for events of different sizes.

Guests who wish to be among the first to stay or hold their event at The Langham, Jakarta may contact +6221 2708 7888, email [email protected] or visit the website.