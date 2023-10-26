West Jakarta Immigration Office Introduces SERASI App

The West Jakarta Class I Immigration Office introduced the use of SERASI (Immigration Reporting Centre) App.

This application was introduced during a meeting on Optimising the Reporting of Foreigners in the West Jakarta Administrative City Area, held at the Aston Kartika Grogol & Conference Centre Hotel on Wednesday, 25th October 2023.

The utilisation of the SERASI app was explained by Sandi Andaryadi, the Head of the Immigration Division of the Greater Jakarta Legal and Human Rights Regional Office, in a question-and-answer session with the meeting participants.

SERASI aims to enhance supervision and streamline the process of reporting foreigners, promoting community involvement in monitoring foreigners.

SERASI is an application developed by the Directorate General of Immigration. Previously, it could only be accessed via the website, but it has now undergone a system update, incorporating a QR Code scan feature on the Foreigner’s Entry Permit Stamp. This information is then directly stored in the QR Code-based SERASI application.

The SERASI mobile application can be downloaded from the Play Store using the keyword “Reporting Foreigners (Pelaporan Orang Asing).”

As a result, the Directorate General of Immigration urges all accommodation owners managers and individuals who provide lodging for foreigners to report to the local immigration office through this application within 24 hours of the foreigner commencing their stay.

The term “lodging” in this context includes hotels, apartments, company mess halls, inns, guest houses, villas, boarding houses, rented houses, and other commercial or company-owned lodging facilities. Meanwhile, “residence” refers to non-commercial accommodation owned by individuals, distinct from the types of lodging mentioned earlier.