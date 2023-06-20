Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort Appoints a New Director of Marketing Communications and PR

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort proudly introduces Aulianty Fellina Rizal (Olie) as the Director of Marketing Communications and PR, elevating our resort’s allure to new heights of sophistication.

With her exceptional expertise in the hospitality industry and a proven track record of delivering unrivalled marketing strategies, Olie’s appointment adds an exquisite touch of elegance to our esteemed leadership team.

Olie’s illustrious background and proven expertise in hotel marketing and PR position her as an impeccable match for this esteemed role. With her dynamic approach and innate flair for creativity, Olie brings an infusion of fresh perspectives and visionary ideas that will invigorate our marketing endeavours, transcending the boundaries of sophistication and reinforcing the resort’s sterling reputation.

We extend a resplendent welcome to Olie and eagerly anticipate her invaluable contributions as we continue to curate an unrivalled experience at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort, where every moment embodies the essence of Magnifique luxury.