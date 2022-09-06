Fairmont Jakarta Welcomed The President of The Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Fairmont Jakarta had the honor to host the President of the Philippines, Marcos Ferdinand Jr, and his delegation for their stay during their state visit to Indonesia from September 4 to 6, 2022.

The Republic of Indonesia is the first nation to be visited by President Marcos Jr. since his inauguration as the 17th President of the Republic of the Philippines. The arrival of President Marcos Jr was welcomed by Fairmont Jakarta General Manager, Carlos Monterde.

On the first day of his state visit, President Marcos Jr met the Filipino community in Indonesia, in a gathering held at the Fairmont Jakarta Grand Ballroom. The President, First Lady Liza Marcos, House of Representative Sandro Marcos, and select Cabinet members were warmly welcomed by more than 500 Filipinos who came from all over Indonesia. In his speech, the President said the Filipinos’ good standing in Indonesian society has contributed to sustaining trade, tourism, and people-to-people links between the two countries.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed President Marcos Jr at the Presidential Palace in Bogor. During the meeting, the two Presidents pledged to enhance cooperation in defense and security and signed several important agreements in the fields of defense and culture. The two leaders also agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as Indonesia will hold the ASEAN chairmanship in 2023. During his three-day visit to Indonesia, President Marcos also plans to meet with business leaders to promote trade and drum up investment to support his economic agenda.

Fairmont Jakarta is delighted to be part of this important mission. As the leading five-star luxury hotel in Jakarta and the premier meeting conferences and event venue, Fairmont Jakarta has been designed to provide a high level of security and convenience, complemented with service excellence of warm Indonesian hospitality. Trusted by various VIPs throughout the years, Fairmont Jakarta has hosted several high-ranking government officials, Ministers, and Presidents from multiple countries, being the accommodation of choice for their official visits. This year, Fairmont Jakarta has also been appointed to host numerous prestigious international events, including the G20 Indonesia event series throughout 2022.