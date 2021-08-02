Jatim Park As One of Top Five Destinations to Visit During Covid-19

Longing to go out during the pandemic?

Fear not, we’ve got your back! Here are some of the places that we would recommend you to visit including the famous Jatim Park:

*Situations may change. The situation of the pandemic is unpredictable, therefore, be sure to contact each place stated below before visiting to ensure the availability and prices of tickets. A recent update has shown that every staff member has been vaccinated for all the venues stated below.

Batu Secret Zoo or Jatim Park 2

Batu Secret Zoo is one of the most loved zoos in Batu. Costing Rp110,000-120,000 for one ticket, their current opening hours are from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Besides showcasing a wide variety of animals in their zoo such as a white lion, an African kijang, macaw bird, etc., this zoo provides a great variety of activities for everyone to enjoy.



There are 20 thrilling rides available. The animals available are mostly brought from different regions of Indonesia or are imported from different regions of Africa. In order to adhere to health and safety protocols, attractions and games are sterilised using disinfectants from 9 am to 12 pm. In addition, visitors’ temperatures are checked and those with high temperatures will be brought to the designated healthcare facility for further checks.

Jatim Park 3

Located in Batu, East Java, Jatim Park 3 has always been one of the frequently visited travel destinations. The park currently opens from 11 am to 8 pm. Costing Rp35,000-170,000 on weekdays or weekends, Jatim Park 3 includes four theme parks: Dino Park, The World Music Museum, The Legend Stars Park, the Fun Tech Plaza, and one shopping mall.



The Dino Park features a variety of attractions such as The Rimba, Ice Age, and Live with Dinos. The World Music Museum features a wide range of musical genres from around the world such as pop, rock, jazz, kpop, and Indonesian pop like dangdut and keroncong which feature Indonesia’s traditional musical instruments. The Legend Stars Park, home to hundreds of internationally famous wax statues, allows visitors to “travel around the world” as different sceneries of countries are featured such as The Netherlands, Japan, Korea, etc. You can “travel” whilst being stuck in a pandemic.

The Fun Tech Plaza is where you can interact with sensor-based technology and virtual-reality games which brings a remarkable experience. Made using light engineering, an Instagrammable garden called Millenium Glow Garden is divided into two sections: indoors and outdoors, and was newly built in December 2019. As Jatim Park 3 is a part of the Jatim Park group, their safety protocols are similar to the safety precautions of Batu Secret Zoo or Jatim Park 2.

Museum Angkut

Known for its interesting and fun photo spots, Museum Angkut contains collections of classic motorbikes and car replicas from the olden days. Currently open from 11 am to 7 pm and costing Rp80,000 for one ticket, the Batavia and the Chinatown zones depict the situation when Indonesia proclaimed their independence from The Netherlands.

Furthermore, the Broadway Street and Gangster Zone replicate the ambience of NYC. Car replicas originating from Europe such as Rolls Royce, Volkswagen, and Vespa are available at the Europe Zone as well! Lastly, the Buckingham Palace Zone, Hollywood Zone and The Las Vegas Zone feature travel photo spots. Following safety precautions, visitor’s temperatures are constantly checked and regularly offered hand sanitisers, and visitors will immediately be brought to the designated healthcare centre or brought to the nearest hospital if symptoms show or worsen.

Eco Green Park

Currently holding the record for one of the biggest ecosystems in Indonesia, The Eco Green Park is one of the top-visited destinations by travellers and is currently open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm costing Rp50,000 for one ticket. Educating their visitors about the importance of recycling on a daily basis, it’s recommended for nature-lovers to visit. Moreover, visitors will be taught about biogas, ways to recycle, and processing waste into compost.

Depending on your chosen schedule, there are lots of varieties of bird shows like the penguin show available. Outbound games like flying fox, the flipped house, and water outbound are provided as well, which is great if you’re seeking extra fun. Whilst visiting during the pandemic, it’s compulsory to follow the safety precautions such as washing hands, using masks, and sticking to marked floors to maintain crowds. Cashiers are required to use masks, face shields, and hand sanitiser whilst interacting with the customers. Isolation rooms are also available for emergencies.

Batu Night Spectacular (BNS)

Batu Night Spectacular (BNS), is a recreational park currently open on weekdays from 3 pm to 10 pm and at weekends from 3 pm to 11 pm. Costing Rp35,000-120,000 for one ticket, you can experience the chilly nighttime atmosphere of Batu, be welcomed by their lantern garden, get frightened by the haunted house, or enjoy a 4D cinema experience with your family and friends!



To top it all off, the “Spectacular Show” is where you enjoy the laser show parade with colourful lights and the so-called “dancing waterfall” with your loved ones. To ensure everyone’s safety, BNS urges all employees and visitors to wash their hands. Temperature checks will be made before entering.

What are you waiting for? Book your tickets and create exciting memories with your loved ones without worrying about the pandemic now!