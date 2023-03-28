International Routes to Open for Direct Flights to Indonesia

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has welcomed 11 airlines that have opened direct flights to Indonesia.

This figure was announced by Sandiaga Uno in The Weekly Brief which was held virtually on Monday, 27th March 2023. “I congratulate the 11 airlines that opened direct flights from seven countries, namely the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Turkey, and Ethiopia,” he said.

He explained that there were several cities that had opened round-trip flights, namely Jakarta, Denpasar, Medan, and Makassar. The eleven airlines from the seven countries include:

Garuda Indonesia

Lion Group

Mentari Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch

Emirates

Etihad

Saudi Arabia Airlines

Qatar Airways

Oman Air

Turkish Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines

“The opening of these direct flights by 11 airlines from seven countries is aligned with the efforts towards economic recovery and job creation, which is aimed at providing opportunities for 4.4 million jobs in 2023,” he added.

Prior to this, Uno stated that the price of plane tickets had decreased in line with the increase in the number of planes and the availability of seats. He said that he hopes that the reduction in airplane ticket costs can be evenly distributed to all provinces in Indonesia, especially towards the Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijri holiday in April.

He said the price of plane tickets is expected to drop soon in order to become a catalyst in achieving the target of the movement of domestic tourists. “We hope that ticket prices will gradually go down and be affordable because the target for domestic tourists is 1.4 billion movements. This must be supported by all stakeholders,” he said.