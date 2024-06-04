Discover Bali with Etihad Airways!

Etihad Airways Announces New Flights to Bali

From 25 June 2024, Etihad Airways will commence direct flights to the idyllic island of Bali. The airline will operate four weekly flights throughout the year on its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, renowned for its superior comfort and award-winning service.

Bali, with its rich culture, spiritual essence, and stunning landscapes, offers a diverse array of experiences. Visitors can explore the artistic allure of Ubud, unwind on the pristine shores of Seminyak, or dive into the crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life.

Flight Details:

Route: Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Bali (DPS)

Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Bali (DPS) Frequency: Four times a week

Four times a week Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Highlights:

Seamless Connectivity: Convenient flight timings ensure smooth connections from Etihad’s extensive global network.

Convenient flight timings ensure smooth connections from Etihad’s extensive global network. Arrival: Guests will arrive at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS), ready to begin their island adventure.

Etihad Airways’ new service to Bali is designed to provide travellers with an exceptional flying experience, combining comfort, convenience, and top-tier service. This new route not only enhances Etihad’s network but also opens up more travel opportunities for those looking to explore Bali’s beauty and charm.

For more information or to book flights, visit Etihad Airways’ official website.