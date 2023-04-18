Czech Tourists Walk West-East Kalimantan for Seven Days

Four foreign tourists from Czechia have recently completed a seven-day trek in the Kalimantan jungle, starting in West Kalimantan and covering a trail that went as far as East Kalimantan.

They started from Tanjung Lokang Village, Kapuas Hulu District, West Kalimantan Province. The trip through Kapuas Hulu has always been popular with foreign tourists because they enjoy going through the forest until it finally penetrates in Tiong Ohan District, East Kalimantan Province.

In exploring the Kalimantan forest, the tour begins from Putussibau City using a long boat. They passed the swift cascade upstream of the Kapuas River to Tanjung Lokang Village, which is in the interior of South Putussibau District.

To get to Tanjung Lokang Village, there are several cascades, namely the Hamatub, and one of which is quite heavy, like the Bakang Riam. Then there is also the Harurui cascade, before arriving at Tanjung Lokang, a village inhabited by the Hovongan Punan Dayak people.

A tour guide from Kapuas Hulu, Oddi Donovan, said there are several reasons for foreign tourists to be interested in travelling to Kapuas Hulu. Among them is the natural panorama which is still fairly unspoilt.

“I have guided foreign tourists several times, including from Europe. They are very impressed with the beauty of our nature and the friendly people who still maintain the customs and culture of our ancestral heritage,” he said on Monday, 17th April 2023.

Donovan explained that Kapuas Hulu Regency is no longer foreign to the eyes of the world. The district which is directly adjacent to the State of Sarawak, Malaysia is a conservation district and has two national parks, namely Betung Kerihun National Park and Danau Sentarum National Park.

“It is hoped that the preservation of nature and cultural arts, which is local wisdom in Kapuas Hulu Regency, continues to be preserved because Kapuas Hulu is very rich in natural resources and cultural arts,” he said.