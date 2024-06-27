Friday Night Fever at UNA, A Bar Above Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Mark your calendars for a nostalgic journey back to the ’80s and ’90s!

On the 5th of July 2024, UNA, the rooftop bar atop Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, invites you to an unforgettable Friday Night Fever on the 15th floor.

Get glittered up and dance the night away to your favourite disco classics from the ’80s and ’90s. Tickets are priced at Rp150,000 nett per person, which includes your first drink on the house. Experience the magic spun by six DJs, including the legendary Jockie Saputra, once crowned the top DJ in Southeast Asia. Joining him are iconic names like Yunie Bosman, Indigo Deville, Bierlee, Rambing, and Gerry Grey, ready to set the night ablaze with their beats.

Adding to the excitement, enjoy live music performances and stand a chance to win fantastic door prizes. Lucky winners can take homestay vouchers at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, as well as brunch and dinner vouchers at the famous Sana Sini restaurant, among other surprises!

Ready to catch that night fever? Reserve your table now!

For more information and reservations, please contact: