The Most Suitable Residential Areas in Greater Jakarta for Expats

A Comprehensive Guide to Choosing Your Ideal Neighborhood.

Choosing the right place to live in Jakarta can be tricky when you’re moving. The city’s notorious traffic adds an extra layer of complexity to the decision-making process. Navigating through the hustle and bustle of Indonesia’s capital to find the perfect home becomes a crucial aspect of the relocation experience.

Recognising the challenges faced by expatriates in their quest for suitable living spaces. Therefore, Indonesia Expat highlights the most popular residential areas among expats in the Greater Jakarta Area.

Central Jakarta

Menteng

Recognised as one of the city’s most esteemed neighbourhoods, Menteng stands out as one of the higher-priced regions in Jakarta. Positioned at the heart of the city and close to Jakarta’s central business district, the area is convenient for individuals engaged in international business projects in Indonesia with ample budgets.

Senayan

Senayan resides on the cusp of both south and central Jakarta. Opting to reside here usually places you strategically to access any location within the business district easily. The vicinity boasts numerous upscale malls, restaurants, and office buildings in close proximity. Senayan epitomises Jakarta as a modern global city, with an unparalleled density of skyscrapers, flyovers, and contemporary shopping centres.

North Jakarta

Kelapa Gading

Kelapa Gading is recognised as a family-oriented destination for expatriates, featuring esteemed schools such as Beacon Academy, SIS Kelapa Gading, and North Jakarta Intercultural School. Additionally, its proximity to Dufan, one of Indonesia’s largest theme parks, adds to the area’s appeal. Living in Kelapa Gading is genuinely enjoyable, making it an ideal city for expats with families. However, it’s important to be aware of the daily traffic congestion, especially if your workplace is located in other parts of Jakarta.

Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK)

Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) stands out as a rapidly developing area in northern Jakarta, holding both strategic importance for reclamation and status as an upscale housing complex. Despite its proximity to Jakarta Bay, PIK remains flood-free. In addition to its residential allure, PIK has evolved into a lucrative business hub, particularly in the food industry, with numerous restaurants and cafes catering to the millennial demographic. This thriving district encompasses a comprehensive array of daily necessities, including residential, educational, and shopping facilities.

South Jakarta

Cilandak

Cilandak, situated north of the toll road, is a convenient and budget-friendly option for those seeking spacious homes with generous gardens. It provides easy access to various areas, including Lebak Bulus, Fatmawati, and Kemang. Cilandak also offers better value for money with its standalone houses and compounds. The area also features the popular mall, Cilandak Town Square or CITOS, enjoyed by both locals and expats.

Cipete

Cipete has become a popular area for expats in the past few decades. It’s easy to get around because it’s close to the toll roads. From Cipete, you can quickly reach business areas like Kuningan, Sudirman, and Senayan using a flyover, which helps avoid the usual traffic in Kemang. It’s right next to Kemang, and there’s also an MRT station in Cipete.

Kemang

Kemang is a really liked neighbourhood in Jakarta, especially for expat families. There are good schools around, and the houses are pretty nice and safe. You can find restaurants, cafes, bars, and clubs for a fun night out within 20 minutes. But, be careful because Kemang’s narrow streets can flood and have traffic jams.

Kebayoran Baru

If you work in the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), living in Kebayoran Baru is a good idea. SCBD is where lots of companies have their offices, making it Jakarta’s economic centre. There’s a fancy mall called Pacific Place with cool stores and restaurants, plus a good supermarket in the basement. On top of the mall is The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place. In addition, there are also many restaurants, bars, and cafes to explore around the neighbourhood.

Kebayoran Lama

Go a bit more south from Kemang, and you’ll be in Kebayoran Lama – a growing neighbourhood that expats like. People like it because the houses are good, it’s safe, and there are many places for nightlife. It’s kind of like Kemang but not as expensive.

Kuningan

Kuningan is a nice part of Jakarta and lots of expats like it. There are streets with trees, and you can see many houses and apartments when you go around. There are also small parks with greenery, which is a cool break from the city’s grey. Plus, there are fun shopping malls like Kuningan City and Lotte Shopping Avenue nearby for people of all ages.

Permata Hijau

If you’re a fan of green spaces and a welcoming atmosphere for your children, consider making Permata Hijau in South Jakarta your home. This neighbourhood is popular among expats who often come to Jakarta with their families. Here, you’ll find a variety of apartments and houses that are well-suited for families.

Pondok Indah

Lots of families with kids at Jakarta International School (JIS) choose to live in Pondok Indah. It used to be all plantations, but now it’s a nice place to live with clean streets and wide sidewalks. Something to keep in mind is that many houses here have tall walls and not much of a garden. Besides being close to JIS, you also have options for fun in Pondok Indah, like the Pondok Indah Golf Course and Pondok Indah Mall.

Sudirman

If you’re searching for info about popular neighbourhoods for expats in Jakarta, Sudirman is one name you’ll find. You might know it because of the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), which is a famous business area in Jakarta and Southeast Asia. In this place, there are apartments, restaurants, bars, gyms, and other stuff specifically for expats.

West Jakarta

Puri Indah

Puri Indah is a neighbourhood that’s getting bigger in Kembangan, West Jakarta. This place is growing quickly, with business areas, tall apartment buildings, and shopping centres, along with other useful stuff. Because it’s in a good spot, close to both Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Port of Tanjung Priok, it’s becoming a new central business district in Jakarta. Therefore, this area can be a good option to live in.

Tangerang

Alam Sutera

Alam Sutera is the largest neighbourhood in Tangerang and many expats live here. There’s a toll road that connects directly to Jakarta, making it very convenient to live in Alam Sutera. You can easily travel between Alam Sutera and Jakarta without any issues. This city is working on building more homes, so if you’re looking for a nice place to stay, this is a good option. In the middle of the city, there are malls like Mall @ Alam Sutera that have everything an expat might need.

Bintaro

Bintaro is an excellent spot to find a nice home. People who live here are often from the upper-middle class. Many homebuyers like this neighbourhood because it’s a sought-after place to live. The houses in the residential clusters are usually bigger than usual, and they can be a bit expensive. But it’s worth it because the neighbourhood is safe and peaceful. The people living here are friendly, and it’s easy to get to Jakarta using the toll roads.

BSD City

BSD City has been growing in the past 20 years. In places like BSD and Tangerang, there are economic hubs, companies, factories, and international schools. These areas outside Jakarta offer good investment opportunities. BSD is great, especially for families with kids. It has lots of space, greenery, less traffic, and many modern neighbourhoods with big houses and gardens. There are also safe zones for kids. In recent years, numerous malls have been constructed in BSD, featuring a wide range of brands, supermarkets, and restaurants.

Gading Serpong

Gading Serpong is a bustling neighbourhood in Tangerang with many local businesses like restaurants, cafes, and various stores. It’s a great spot to start a business because you’ll get lots of customers quickly. For expats, it’s a fantastic place to live because the community is close-knit. There are also fun places like karaoke bars and music bars for entertainment. The city is not only lively but also peaceful.