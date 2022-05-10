British Grandmother Awaiting Execution in Bali

A 65-year-old British grandmother, Lindsay Sandiford, is waiting to be executed after being jailed for nine years for smuggling cocaine into Bali.

She was sentenced to death by a court in Indonesia after getting caught with a suitcase full of drugs worth £1.6 million (Rp28.7 billion) and was subsequently jailed in 2013.

Sandiford, who’s originally from Redcar in the North East of England, is currently being kept at the infamous Kerobokan prison – known locally as Hotel K – in Badung regency, where the execution method is likely to be by firing squad, reports The Mirror.

Sandiford claimed she was pressured into carrying the drugs by a gang who had made threats against her children. She has appealed against the decision but she now has no money left to pay for a legal team.

In a statement to the court, Sandiford expressed regret over her involvement in this cocaine smuggling case.

“I would like to begin by apologising to the Republic of Indonesia and the Indonesian people for my involvement. I would never have become involved in something like this but the lives of my children were in danger and I felt I had to protect them,” she said.

A report by Dr. Jennifer Fleetwood, a lecturer in criminology at the University of Kent and expert on women in the international drugs trade, was also presented to the court, suggesting Sandiford was an ideal target for drug traffickers.

“Having reviewed extracts from Lindsay’s medical records I know that Lindsay has a history of mental health issues, unfortunately, this may have made her an attractive target for threats, manipulation and coercion,” said Fleetwood.

There are another 130 people being held at the same prison and awaiting execution. The last death penalty was carried out in 2015.

Minister of State for the British Foreign Office, Hugo Swire, in a statement to the House of Commons, expressed his concern over the decision to continue with the execution of Sandiford.

“We are aware of and strongly object to the death penalty and continue to provide consular assistance to Lindsay and her family during this difficult time,” he said.